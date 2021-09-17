The Charismatic Mentor, 63-Year-Young Influencing And Transforming Lives

With the trend of business trainings, India today witnesses a pool of numerous business coaches. However, only a few carry the real business experiences and stand firm as a true mentors to grow any business in the true sense of the term. And only the rarest can influence and transform lives through their lessons.

With his vast experience in Networking and his mastery of OKR Strategies, Suresh Mansharamani, a serial entrepreneur and India's best business and OKR coach, has created his charisma in guiding and assisting thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners with his unique proven techniques to grow their revenue and transform their lives. His practised knowledge and experience in his personal as well real-life business have imparted great learning lessons to many and have helped to transform their businesses. His Networking Platform Tajurba is known for practical learnings through real-life experiences and execution under his pertinent guidance.

Suresh has changed the meaning of retirement and has added a new meaning to this stage. At the age of 63, he has become an inspiration to the people of his age to begin a new journey with enthusiasm, thus breaking the dogma of retirement and rest. Indeed, the mentor has endeavoured to do the unexpected, leaving a legacy for the generations to learn.

He decided to mentor young individuals and aspiring entrepreneurs who he considered his grandchildren and has been training and guiding them, sharing his knowledge and experiences. He serves to make young entrepreneurs, thus creating an effort to contribute to the Indian economy.

His motto is to change the nation by nurturing the minds of the youth as he believes a better change can be brought into our country with the change of the mindset of the youths of our country, which comprises more than 50% of our nation's people. Hence, he has accepted every challenge to help and guide the youths, thus expressing his real-life tajurba, which he learned from the best school: the school of life.

Many young entrepreneurs are emerging and achieving great heights under his guidance. Through his new enterprise Tajurba, he not only provides guidance and mentorship but also resources, an environment and a community for entrepreneurs to succeed.

Developing Relationships is one of the most important tools to prosper in a business, and the quality to maintain a relationship is the most valuable quality in an entrepreneur. To develop and enhance this quality in every entrepreneur trainee under him, Suresh Mansharamani has incorporated simple techniques in the entrepreneurs through his enterprise Tajurba which is one of the fastest networking companies in India, assisting business owners in learning and connecting with their potential customers. People can now quickly network with potential customers and drive revenue!

Since the day he started his business, he has been using tools and techniques to accomplish his finances, business, and personal goals, and this is how he has become a very successful entrepreneur as well as a motivator!

Later, he also found that all big companies, such as Amazon, Google, and Walmart, have been using this strategy to increase revenue and grow a successful company. However, in India, no business owners, corporations, SMB and MSMEs are seen to practice such strategies and are even not aware of these techniques.

This made Suresh take the initiative and impart these strategies to Indian entrepreneurs. This method is known as OKR! 'Objective Key Results'- the technique that all the global giants have been secretly implementing, and it is now time for our Indian entrepreneurs to use these methods to achieve all kinds of personal and professional goals, and over 5000 entrepreneurs from all over the world have already achieved tremendous results by implementing this strategy, Moreover, some of his tajurba community's businesses have achieved 100x growth since the day they started implementing OKR strategies.

Besides being a charismatic entrepreneur, Mr Suresh Mansharamani is also a successful author. He has authored five books on various topics such as 'Specific Measurable Results: Objective Key Results', 'Own the Stage', 'Closing Your Sales', 'Super Power Networker', and others. His books have been great enlightening resources to many!

In an interview, he conveyed his life-changing lesson as a grandfather to all the young people!

He stated, "currently, all young entrepreneurs believe that by reading, 'Think and Grow Rich' and following the laws of attraction, they will achieve all of their dreams and can become rich, and they are simply thinking, thinking, thinking...No actionable steps or anything, which he strongly opposes."

He suggested that actions speak larger than words or thoughts. Hence people must execute their thoughts and plans and take massive actions to accomplish their goals!

His vision for the next 5 to 7 years is to make India a superpower by making our country a home of entrepreneurs, a community of 1 crore entrepreneurs under his new venture Tajurba so that they can get funding, skills, mentoring, community commerce and everything which they need to establish and grow a business.

At the age of 38, the fervent mentor Mr Suresh received an award from the President for his successful venture and listing the company in the stock market, which was oversubscribed 300 times. Today, he dreams of creating more and more entrepreneurs like him and rising more than him, become recognized through their businesses and enterprises and be the recipients of President and the Prime Minister's Awards, thus making him a proud tajurba guru.

The age of 63 is never the age of retirement but to begin a journey with new dreams and hopes, and the Tajurba Mentor has rightly proved it as against most people who give up their gustoes in life and look for Nirvana after retirement.

Indeed, he is an inspiration to the young, and the old as the term old never exist in his dictionary.

He proudly views, "it isn't over until I win and everybody around me wins."

- Suresh Mansharamani

