The Artistree Plans Expansion In K-Pop and K-Drama

The Entertainment News Company from Southern California, USA, The Artistree, is amidst its expansion crossing the boundaries. The company looks forward to working with bigger names of Otakukart and expand their already dedicated fanbase.

Now with a bigger area to cover, they are also looking forward to attracting a more diverse fanbase. They are already working towards having Anime and Gaming news as part of their catalogue. But now, K-Pop and K-Drama fans can also find themselves wandering at The Artistree as the company is open to expanding in the field.

Well, this move doesn't surprise me because that's what The Artistree has always been about since its inception in 2016. The company always aimed to embrace art and its different forms and welcomed something new to the table. So, we can say The Artistree is planning towards something big for itself. Covering K-Pop and K-Drama is a part of it. A bigger part since the industry's unexpected humongous rise in the past few years.

K-Drama continues its reign in 2021 with shows like Beyond Evil, Youth Of May, Hospital Playlist Season 2, and Taxi Driver. Many of these are bound to have a dedicated fanbase. Especially if we look at Hospital Playlist's second season this year, it hiked 10% in viewership for the first episode of this season itself. This saw them setting the record for the highest viewership ratings for the first episode of tvN's dramas.

Even these newer shows mentioned above, including Taxi Driver especially. It is one show rising to the ranks constantly putting up performance and high viewership. So a fanbase for K-Drama is quite huge. If we count the Netflix streams, they touch the sky and a story for another day. So that's one part of the fanbase. The Artistree will be welcoming once it begins its work on K-Dramas.

Talking about K-pop, probably this was one of the few reasons for K-Drama's rise as well. Names like BTS, Black Pink, EXO, Red Velvet, and Stray Kids are enough. They have certainly raised the bar for the genre to a much bigger mass appeal.

BTS could be considered one of the prime bands that the international audience acknowledges heavily. They took their dance moves to stages such as Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, and American Music Awards. Apart from that, breaking Music and YouTube records has been an everyday thing for them, it seems.

So coming back to the point, keeping up with each and every brand is something K-Pop fans love to look forward to. Plus, The Artistree's name itself speaks loud on how much they love arts. So welcoming K-Pop to their catalogue will only make them, their staff, and fans already happy than ever as they will cover and analyze their point of view towards the rising music genre.

