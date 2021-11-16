Tethereum (T99): Investing In The New Risk-Free Coin, We Provide You More Options To Invest Without Losing Time And Money.

Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
A particular tech sector was promising huge returns. It made even non-tech people interested in it.

2021-11-16T13:21:31+05:30

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 1:21 pm

Last year in 2020, when the entire world was sceptic about the future, and even the largest economies were bracing themselves up for a recession. A particular tech sector was promising huge returns. It made even non-tech people interested in it. It was cryptocurrency boom as the pandemic proved how the banking system could be inefficient in situations like these, fuelling the predictions made by many pro-blockchain and pro-decentralisation people on the Internet.

While 2020 was a year of cryptocurrency, 2021 saw one more industry that uses blockchain technology as a promising investment source, and it was NFT Industry. NFT, which stands for Non-Fungible Token, is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. NFTs can represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files. They can be bought and sold using ether wallets on Rarible, Opensea or in the secondary marketplace. NFTs can also be swapped, and this is where Tethereum (T99) comes into the picture.

Tethereum (T99), which describes itself as more than a token swap and facilitates its users with the automated market maker, is a platform for Token Swapping and Automated Market Making. To understand AMM or Automated Market Maker, we need to understand market-making in cryptocurrencies and blockchain. Market making provides liquidity on a defined cryptocurrency by submitting the bid and asking for a crypto exchange's limit orders. Tethereum's (T99) short-term goal is to make itself the token swap platform with the lowest fee and provide the highest fee earnings to its liquidity providers.

"We all need to contribute to a system that is more transparent and efficient. With Tethereum (T99), we want to contribute to creating a future of decentralised finance. So, Tethereum (T99) is a decentralised, peer to peer system running over TOR Network for easy Ether buy and sell." Said one of Tethereum's (T99) founders.

The product you create is an extension of your identity as you manifest your ideology into creating that product, and it must reflect in your product. The ones who advocate for decentralisation can not be close-ended and exclusive. Tethereum (T99) has its discord server where you can see how they are building this open-source project and become a part of their journey. Visit their site https://tethereum.exchange/ to know more about the problem they are solving through their project and the technologies involved.

