Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Teenu Arora To Launch His New Single With Nivedita Chandel And Shahid Mallya

The song is a beautiful melancholic hum that would last on your lips, tingle in your ears and take you down memory lane.

2021-10-13T18:41:50+05:30

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 6:41 pm

Eminent Music Director Teenu Arora, aka Harjot Arora, is ready to launch his new single, Baaki Sab Theek Hai. The song is a beautiful melancholic hum that would last on your lips, tingle in your ears and take you down memory lane. Teenu Arora has composed the music and has bonded with Shahid Mallya to render his vivacious voice to the melody. The lyrics are jotted by Irshaad Dalal, and Zee Music is to launch it through its official channel on Youtube.

Teenu Arora has also composed music for various feature films like Mumbai Mast Kallander, Bhawnao Ko Samjho, Kama Sutra 3D, I am Banni (Hindi films) to 22 G Tussi Ghaint Ho (Punjabi film), Beautiful love (Malayalam film) and Aa Chhe Aapni Dosti Unlimited a Gujarati film. He has given background scores to various award-winning short films like Old Kid. My mother is a liar, Shatika, Blossom, Kirdaar and many more. His bag of music also contains remixed songs like Balma, Khiladi 786 and many more. Over the past decade, Teenu Arora has worked with renowned artists from the industry, namely Sunidhi Chauhan, Miss Pooja, Neeraj Shridhar, Benny Dayal, Ikka, Hard Kaur, Fazilpuria, Sherlyn Chopra, Jyotika Tangri, Ramya, Alamgir khan, Kamaal Khan, Shahid Mallya and many more.

Nivedita Chandel is one of the most sought-after personalities of Bollywood. In acquaintance with big labels of the industry like T-Series, Zee Music, Sa Re Ga Ma, etc., since 2016, Nivedita has already tasted her fame in Bollywood. The gorgeous sultry actress has various singles, albums and TV commercials in her basket. As a lead in Baaki Sab Theek hai, Nivedita marks the sad romantic track with grace of panache and an excellent attuning with the song and its lyrics. Nivedita Chandel has featured in various TV commercials, and music videos with singles like ‘Humen Tumse Pyar Kitna’, ‘Pagal Naa Krde’, ‘Tere Bina’, Takdi Rawa ‘Do Lafzon Ki’. And now, she is excited to work with Shahid Mallya for the first time. 

Shahid Mallya has poured his elegant voice into the wonderful music to make you nostalgic and take you through the lovely memories. Shahid is already famous for his ability to groove you to his melodious songs. Baaki Sab Theek Hai is coming shortly to savour your music cravings.

