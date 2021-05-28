Tariq Faiz, A Trained Classical Sufi Singer From Patiala Gharana

In this age of modernization, people are more inclined towards western music and are losing interest in their own roots, i.e. classical music. But still, many people are trying to preserve our culture. One of them is Tarique Mohammed, also known as Tariq Faiz, a singer, composer, poet and lyricist who is trained in classical music.

A resident of Akola, Maharashtra Tariq, is an MBBS student at Index Medical College in Indore. He is passionate about music but had to choose a medical line because his parents wanted to focus on it rather than music.

But even after taking admission to medical college, he continued pursuing his dream. His friend and brother ‘Ramiz Faiz’, who is a master of tabla and a composer, helped him to get through his musical journey. Because of the constant support, he rehearsed around 8-10 hours a day.

His love for music began when he first heard “Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab” in 2007. And two years later, from Dr Niraj Lande, a great Indian Classical Vocalist from Patiala Gharana as well as from Dagar Gharana, Disciple of Legendary Ustad Sayiduddeen Dagar Sahab, was his Ustadji when he began practising Indian Classical Music and is still continuing. Later he began performing in concerts with his friends from his hometown. Being the lead singer, he never posted videos due to opposition from his family.

In 2012, he began touring India and abroad, presenting Sufi music with his brother, Aftab Qadri Sahab, a fine artist. The latter gave him a great stage and invited him to perform alongside him all across India.

He was able to perform alongside legend Rahat Indori Sahab due to his constant hard work. In 2019, he was lucky enough to share the stage with the legendary famous KumarVishwas Sahab on his birthday.

Then came a point in his life that totally turned his life; he wrote a song on menstruation (periods) called “Khoon Jism me Bahey .” The song was sung by reality show singers Rasika Borkar & Krutika Borkar; the whole project was done for an NGO free of Cost. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis officially introduced the song. It was a great honour for him and his family because his parents knew he’d chosen the right choice. Dr Ranjeet Patil Sir, the former Guardian Minister, also gave him an award.

At the India Film Project Festival, he narrated and created narration “Khanabadosh”, directed by Ajinkya Patil, directed by Ajinkya Patil, a bright and mind-blowing Director from Akola who has won awards at numerous film festivals. The film was selected in the top 100 and was broadcast on MTV as a result of his efforts.

Legends aren’t born in a day; they become legends because of their constant hard work. Tariq Faiz is one such upcoming legend who inspires millions of people to take classical music as a great choice of singing.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine