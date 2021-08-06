Take The Hassle Out Of Real Estate Investments With H&H Investments

Real estate investing is rewarding but hard work. “But, don’t let that intimidate you!” Handel “Del” Henri of H&H Investments says. “Investing in real estate is a great way to make a profit. You can make some extra cash or even be your own boss.” Henri is a seasoned entrepreneur and investor and knows a lot about how to get into the industry. The Miami native has found his niche and can offer some great advice on getting involved in real estate investments.

Property management, according to Henri, is one of the least fun things in dealings with the industry. “When you struggle with customer service skills, clients can be difficult to handle. I have to work hard when it comes to de-escalations if it is needed and providing really good service with all of the time,” he says.

Being a landlord is a tedious task because of how often you have a call to put in to fix something. “The more properties you have, the more calls you get. You are always dealing with anything that goes wrong,” Henri explains. “If there is a broken pipe, clogged toilet, or even just some ants, then you will be receiving a call about it

If you describe what it is like to be a landlord to someone, it would probably not excite them or make them want to begin real estate investing. Handel is not a person to shy away from a difficult situation. He credits most of his success to his hard work and dedication. His philosophy is that hard work can take you as far as you want to go, and in his own words, “The moment you give up is the moment you fail”. Handel is a firm believer that even if the odds are stacked against you, you should not give up because there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. Even after years of experience Handel still believes that his biggest obstacle is all the clients which he has to handle on a daily basis. This just goes to prove that even after years of experience handling investment properties and financial planning, the job is still very challenging for Handel.

Even though Handel has already come a long way with his company, he still sees a bright future for H&H Investments. He plans to take full advantage of the opportunities that the market has to offer, and he is working to adjust his company so that they can generate more profits as efficiently as possible. He is a firm believer that real estate will never die, which is why he invests everything he has into the market. He advises anyone who wants to get into the industry always to network and not to be afraid to go out and meet people who could potentially help you or your business grow.

Henri is concerned first and foremost with customer satisfaction. H&H Investments are always working around the clock to ensure the best results. “Real estate investments might have their ups and downs, but the market is always worth the work you put into your properties or portfolio,” Henri says.

Even with struggles, ups and downs, and a pandemic, Henri is making sure that he can provide more for his clients. “We’re expanding so that we can do more. We want more room for more clients and projects in the future,” he says. “We’re really passionate about getting involved in the real estate investment market. This is a really good place to start so that we can be more helpful to our clients.”

