As the world looks to rebuild from the COVID-19, there is a growing international solidarity call for a green and sustainable economic growth that creates jobs, reduces emissions, increases access to clean water and builds resilient urban lives.

At Toshiba, our creed of ‘Committed to People, Committed to the Future.’ represents sustainability as the core of our business operations. Today our focus is on the critical B2B sectors, including energy and social infrastructure, and we are closely aligned with the Indian government’s flagship program, Make in India. Toshiba Group has made India a manufacturing and export hub, and currently provides over 8,000 decent jobs here.

We offer integrated energy solutions that include high efficiency power generation equipment and low-carbon footprint Transmission & Distribution products, contributing to cleaner power in India.

We are also addressing air pollution from tail-pipe emissions with Toshiba’s rechargeable battery, SCiB. SCiB is ideal for hybrid vehicles, where it contributes to reduce CO2 emissions. We have established a joint venture to set up India’s first manufacturing factory in Gujarat for this advanced battery.

India is also the home and headquarters of Toshiba Water Solutions, which provides water treatment and wastewater solutions worldwide. Under the Indian government's “Clean Ganga” initiative, Toshiba is involved in projects for the construction of sewage treatment plants. We are dedicated to the creation of sustainable water environment in India.

To facilitate rapid urbanization in India, Toshiba is a leading company providing safe, energy-efficient, world-class elevators, and air-conditioning solutions that support sustainable urban development.

In conclusion, Toshiba Group has operated in India for close to 60 years, and we look forward to continuing the long-term partnership with India in its pursuit of sustainable economic growth.

I invite you to join hands with Toshiba so that we can work together to create a sustainable and better world For A NEW DAY.

