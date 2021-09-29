Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Surbhi Sikri Makes A Smashing Comeback On Youtube, Leaves Her Fans In Awe With A Cover Song

After winning everyone’s heart with her million-dollar expressions, the 23-year old is making people fall in love with her melodious voice. Taking a hiatus from the video platform, Surbhi Sikri has bounced back on YouTube with her soulful cover of ‘Teri Galliyan’ from ‘Ek Villain’.

Surbhi Sikri, Singer

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 3:33 pm

There was a time when finding the right platform to showcase the talent was a challenge. However, with the changing times, the internet has produced several talents who have proved their mettle. Among very few is Surbhi Sikri, who gained recognition as the ‘Expression Queen’ over the web. Utilizing the talent in the best way possible, she has explored different horizons as a content creator, YouTuber, and notable influencer.

 After winning everyone’s heart with her million-dollar expressions, the 23-year old is making people fall in love with her melodious voice. Taking a hiatus from the video platform, Surbhi Sikri has bounced back on YouTube with her soulful cover of ‘Teri Galliyan’ from ‘Ek Villain’. The multi-talented personality released the female version of the cover song last week. And guess what? It has hit the right chord with making everyone wanting to hear more from her.

 Surbhi Sikri, who started her career at a very early age, has been getting immense love from her fans and dear ones. After building a strong fanbase of more than 900K followers on Instagram, the content creator is now looking forward to dominating YouTube. While speaking about making a grand comeback, she said, “I always wanted to create content on Instagram as well as YouTube. But I could not dedicate time to creating content over the video platform. It has been almost a year since I uploaded a video, but I must say that the love I received from my fans is still the same”, said Surbhi.

 After the cover version of ‘Teri Galliyan’, Surbhi Sikri plans to release various other Bollywood renditions and cover songs. The supremely talented artist is based out of Hisar, Haryana, and she rose to fame after creating short-form video content. She became a sensation by creating lip-sync videos on apps like Musically and TikTok. It seems that Surbhi, after establishing on social media, is now all set to woo everyone with her singing talent.

 Taking baby steps towards her goal, Surbhi Sikri feels proud to have come a long way. What once started as a pastime has now made her a household name over the internet. Along with singing, the versatile artist plans to make her debut as an actress soon. Earlier, she expressed her interest to be a part of music videos and web shows. And the recent transformation that Surbhi Sikri underwent rightly proves that she is taking small steps towards achieving extraordinary in her life.

