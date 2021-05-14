Sunny Sabharwal Urges People To Hook Onto ‘This Too Shall Pass’ Mantra Amid The Pandemic

The second all-India surge of the Covid-19 pandemic has been more devastating than the first. It has also appeared to be different from last year’s surge in several ways, increasing worries and anxiety.

Entrepreneur & creator, Sunny Sabharwal aka Sunny Pulse, Director, Pulse Events & Wedding, urges his fellows and clients to keep up the positivity and not lose hope.

As the nation comes to terms with the fact, we are facing a second wave of Covid-19, mental health and wellbeing are more important now than ever.

Sunny Sabharwal on ways to cope, said, "The only way to cope with the situation is by having an optimistic outlook and repeating the mantra, 'this too shall pass'. Having a mindful routine, spending time with family, exercising or watching de-stressing shows is very helpful. We should handle the situation in a more positive way like ‘been there, done that’ which makes your heart lighter and stronger.”

Sunny Sabharwal is endorsing being motivated and high spirited which seems to be the need of the hour.

The uncertainty about present and future, coupled with government mandates to stay at home, is all exacerbating mental illness. The feeling of being cooped up at home, distant from our loved ones, devoid of social support and fear about new variants is increasing mental pressures.

On the wedding business, Sunny Sabharwal said, “The wedding business has been brought to a standstill, but along with that the hopes and dreams of many people have been crushed, who had postponed their weddings in the hope of making it bigger and better. The wait for the dreamy big fat Indian wedding continues for many families.”

Once again, uncertainty looms over wedding industry’s future as many are left unemployed and without business. History is repeating itself in rapid succession.

“We are amid an intangible ocean of human suffering. Having returned abruptly to the kind of isolation we hoped we had put behind us. Just when we had started recovering from the last year’s hit, it has spurred again like a deja-vu. This time even more devastating than the last. All our April-May weddings are postponed and the future seems blur,” says Sunny Sabharwal.

