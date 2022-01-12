Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Sunny Arya :- Indian Youtuber And Popular Comedian Who Have Been Awarded With 5 Silver Buttons From YouTube

If we talk about his nature Sunny Arya is a really nice person who handled every difficult situation with a big smile and confidence.

Sunny Arya, YouTuber and Comedian

2022-01-12T16:30:50+05:30

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 4:30 pm

"When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed" A quote by famous poet "Maya Angelou" is truly made for people like "Sunny Arya" who work for himself but never forget to help others and this is something which makes him different from others.

Early Life

Sunny Arya is a Youtuber, Comedian and Actor. His youtube channel name is "Tehelka Prank." He was born in 1989 in New Delhi and completed his graduation. He is really creative and hard working since his childhood.

Career

Sunny started his channel in 2019 and He never thought about his popularity and the huge amount of love which people are giving him today and it becomes possible just because of his hard work and creative mind who entertains millions of people and winning their hearts all over India. Sunny's channel on demand on YouTube with more than 15 lakh subscribers and 20 lakh followers on facebook and he is having 5 different YouTube channels which he is running with his all creative mind and hard work.

About Sunny Arya

If we talk about his nature Sunny arya is a really nice person who handled every difficult situation with a big smile and confidence. He is down to earth and very simple and humble person who always wants to help others. He lives in Uttam Nagar Delhi and he proved that he not only talk about helping others but actually working on that by making his new YouTube channel

"Helping Sunny Arya." Through this channel he appeal others to help those who aren't able to fullfil their daily needs. Also he do the same by providing things like clothes, wheelchair etc,things to others. He helped a lot of people by his channel, and helping a lot each and everyday.

About Sunny's Creative Mind

Sunny Arya is totally different from other YouTubers because as a Youtuber his acting is unique and he always try to make different contents and add something new in each video and he is working on himself to do better that's the only reason he has awarded by 5 sliver button by YouTube very earlier, He makes funny video with original contents which can easily makes you laugh and love videos on his YouTube channel "Tehelka Prank". His each videos gets so many likes and views just because of his good contents or real hard work.

Hobbies

Sunny Arya likes to dance, likes to watch movies and likes to prank whenever he get some free time.

So, we can say that Sunny Arya is a successful YouTuber who is gaining popularity and winning everyone's hearts day by day.

