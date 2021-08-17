Sudhashree Acharya is Ready to Win Your Hearts With Her Bollywood Musical Debut

"Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, with this thought of giving wings to her dreams with a soulful voice Sudhashree Acharya is coming with her Bollywood musical debut. The city of dreams is the perfect stop for all the talents related to the entertainment industry, and the Siliguri-born singer is all set and ready to create a buzz.

Bollywood itself is a world of dreamers, where thousands and thousands of dreams are struggling every day to reach their goals and fulfil what they desire. It is not that easy to get a break in any entertainment field, especially in Mumbai; it requires patience, perseverance, and lots of hard work. Sudhashree, with her soulful voice and passion for becoming a successful singer, gave her time and hard work to the entertainment industry, and she, in return, is getting a rocking musical debut in Bollywood. Sudhashree Acharya, on the other hand, not only has a lovely voice, but her beauty and glamorous demeanour have also made her ideal for her screen debut. In addition to her soothing voice, she will be seen featuring in it too. Be ready for her enchanting Bollywood debut very soon.

Sudhashree has done a double degree in MA English and MA education. She is pursuing a PhD in South East Asia's Education System. She also holds 5th Grade in Indian Classical music from Bangiya Sangeet Parishad.

Well, Sudhashree is a renowned IVR specialist; she has given her voice to Telecom provider - AIRCEL. She is the first and only female in all India who has given her voice for the first time to the Indian Railways IVR service in the Nepali ( Gorkha) regional Language. Since childhood, she has been dreaming of breaking new heights in the field of singing with her mesmerizing voice, and she is confident she will achieve it.

Sudhashree Acharya will mark her Bollywood musical debut with four Hindi songs by the end of 2021, "Jagu main ratiyaan", "Zara", "Aajana", and "Karey Mora Piya". She also has a special treat for her Bengali fans with "O Sona" and "Tumi Je Aamar" songs.

