Subodh Bajpai: The Magnetic Business Funding Aficionado

A business funding specialist Mr Subodh Bajpai stands committed to the country’s entrepreneurial and small business community by bridging the gap between lenders and borrowers. In due course, he has emerged as a saviour for hundreds of businesses, helping them tide over the impact of Covid-19 by availing the much-needed finances ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 500 crore.

Considering that the first step towards entrepreneurship is the discovery of a business idea — no business idea can sustain and survive without financing — Mr Bajpai is one such visionary who helps such endeavours by arranging funds for them through financing. It is through his firm “Haitch Holdings”, Mr Bajpai holds extraordinary expertise in providing loans up to Rs 5 crore within a few days of receiving requests.

Taking into account that the modern-day formal financial systems, including banks and NBFCs are governed with their own set of regulations, Mr Bajpai says, “Lenders mostly depend on collaterals, referrals or guarantees to reach a lending decision, but due to lack of any of these, most of the genuine loan applicants get no finances from lending institutions. However, ‘when Banks Say No, We Say Yes,’ observes Mr Bajpai, adding, “I believe in giving wings to stressed corporate start-ups and the emerging entrepreneurs to help them execute their ideas by believing in their business ideas and arranging for the adequate financing for them.” Mr Bajpai also helps NBFCs raise funds for contingency.

Mr Bajpai is also supporting people, including political parties and NGOs in their fundraising endeavours, besides helping corporates in raising funds through equity financing. While he helps people find the right person in the time of need, he also helps businesses raise funds through private funding on an urgent basis.

Commenting on the current funding scenario in India, Mr Bajpai says, “Despite the strides made by the banking and the formal financial sector, India continues to be a credit-starved country as more and more entrepreneurs are coming up with their unique business ideas but most of them remain far from execution due to a lack of funding avenues. I help them realise their dreams by helping them with adequate financing.”

A dynamic entrepreneur himself who believes in high achievements by promoting grassroots entrepreneurship, Mr Bajpai is already working on a lot of projects specialising on getting equity to upcoming companies involved in various sectors. In all these ways, he is helping the “Make in India” programme become a success and supporting the country achieve self-reliance.

