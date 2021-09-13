Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Srikanth Reddy Basadi's Vision Eye Photography Emerges As The Best Photography Studio In Hyderabad

Srikanth Reddy Basadi's Vision Eye Photography Emerges As The Best Photography Studio In Hyderabad

Srikanth Reddy Basadi's Vision Eye Photography Emerges As The Best Photography Studio In Hyderabad

Catering to these ever-increasing demands and capturing memories through the power of a lens, Srikanth Reddy Basadi is a photographer par excellence who has proved his excellence as a multifaceted artist and photographer.

Srikanth Reddy Basadi's Vision Eye Photography Emerges As The Best Photography Studio In Hyderabad
2021-09-13T22:17:57+05:30

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 10:17 pm

Photography is an art that depicts the intrinsic beauty of nature and the world revolving around it. Today, cherishing memories and capturing these beautiful moments into a lens has become all the more important. Moreover, the photography industry has witnessed tremendous growth over the past few years.

Catering to these ever-increasing demands and capturing memories through the power of a lens, Srikanth Reddy Basadi is a photographer par excellence who has proved his excellence as a multifaceted artist and photographer.

Founded by him, Vision Eye Photography is a firm that has become a leading name in the photography business. With some of the best in-house professionals and skilled photographers, the firm holds pride in being the go-to choice of customers for different shoots, be it a wedding, maternity or fashion.

The most interesting fact about Vision Eye Photography is that they hold pre-production schedules for every shoot to avoid any hindrance or obstacle on the final day and ensure adequate lighting and setups to deliver the most promising results.

They also conduct regular meetings to understand better their client's requirements, body language, skin tone, decor, costume and makeup and accordingly suggest what suits them the best.

Captivating people with his impeccable photography skills, Srikanth has acquired deep knowledge and expertise in cinematography and has also worked for popular Telugu films like Shivam, Nenu Sailaja, Unnadhi okate zindagi, Idhi na prema katha, Red etc. as a photographer. Throughout his shoots, he ensures various tactics and techniques to capture pictures that should look realistic without compromising much on the quality.

Today, he is popularly known as one of the best Indian celebrity photographers, whose hard work, immaculate visions and passion for photography paved the way for him to reach sky-high success. He has excelled at fashion photography, wedding photography, sports photography, portrait photography, street photography, magazine shoot, and more.

In an attempt to help people affected by the severe effects caused by the pandemic, the down to earth man donates 10 per cent of his annual profit for the welfare of underprivileged societies making him an inspiration for the upcoming generations.

Holding immense prowess in the field, Srikanth envisions working on major projects in the film fraternity and business.

