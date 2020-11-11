Srijan is a Great Place to Work for, 4th Time in Succession

New Delhi, 11th November, 2020 - Srijan, a global leader in providing next-generation digital experience, has been certified as a Great Place to Work in India for the fourth time in a row. The Gold Standard certification is presented to organizations after a methodical assessment through two lenses; Trust Index and Culture Audit. The certification by Great Place to Work (GPTW) indicates that 70% or more Srijaners have rated Srijan as a great workplace.

At Srijan, we have always taken pride in our ideology of the people-first approach. We stay committed to consistently renovate our policies and create transparent, encouraging and inclusive environment for all.

Ashwini Kumar, HR Director, adds that culture is quintessential at each stage and process of hiring and onboarding. He says, “From the time we start engaging an individual at the hiring funnel, to onboarding plan, to introducing them to their work or project, we keep creating space and conversation around culture. This makes the experience of culture immersive."

On this recognition, our COO, Praveen Kumar, said, “Culture is a big part of what Srijan is today and one of the key reasons for our success can be attributed to the cultural alignment in the organisation.”

Ashwani says, “The certification over the last 4 years has helped us in staying true to constantly evolving our people practices. While we take the journey of this certification, we learn from each other’s success and grow collectively. What’s clear to us is that with each certification, we are improving our ratings.”

Further, he says, “our employees are responding to our progress from last year’s action items. Particularly for this year (amidst the pandemic and the steps we took to address it), we are proud of each one of our employees and their continued faith in Srijan’s culture and core values. Onward we move. Best wishes to all the certified workforces around!”

About Great Places to Work

Great Place to Work is a global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing high-trust, high-performance culture at workplaces serving businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries, across all six continents, touching more than 10,000 organizations every year. For an organization to get certified, 70% or more of its employee respondents should rate the organization as a great workplace and its people practices should be rated 2.5 or more on a 5 point scale by Great Place to Work® Institute.

About Srijan

Srijan is a global engineering firm that builds transformative digital paths towards a bold new better future for Fortune 500 enterprises to nonprofits all over the world. We have championed open-source technologies over the last two decades, bringing advanced engineering capabilities and agile practices to some of the biggest names across the FMCG, Logistics, Telecom, Technology, and other industries.

We lead in Drupal with 350+ Drupal engineers and 80+ Acquia certified Drupal developers and are among the top 4 Drupal companies globally. We are an Acquia Preferred Partner, Acquia Cohesion Partners, and Apigee Consulting Partner.