Advertisement
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Sonu Nigam's Association To Revive History With Debutant Arpit Nagar's 'DhadkeDilBaarBaar'

Arpit Nagar from Indore is the new face in this tinsel town; he is all geared up to ignite this quotient with his maiden film 'DhadkeDilBaarBaar'; with Australian-based actress Erica Willson (an Instagram influencer) as his love interest.

Sonu Nigam's Association To Revive History With Debutant Arpit Nagar's 'DhadkeDilBaarBaar'
The real genius is out to win the hearts in this hard-hitting romantic drama.

Trending

Sonu Nigam's Association To Revive History With Debutant Arpit Nagar's 'DhadkeDilBaarBaar'
outlookindia.com
2021-11-15T16:48:23+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 4:48 pm

Romantic genre films have always ruled at the ticket windows and have kept the cash-box jingling. Even the actors, too, featuring in it made their presence felt during such debuts.

Arpit Nagar from Indore is the new face in this tinsel town; he is all geared up to ignite this quotient with his maiden film *_DhadkeDilBaarBaar_*; with Australian-based actress Erica Willson (an Instagram influencer) as his love interest.

The prevailing pandemic scare and the lockdown blues had brought the movie business to a standstill. As the country limps back to a semblance of normalcy, it's time to get ready for a whole lot of excitement and entertainment.

Many films postponing their release dates due to the closure of cinemas are rolling back. Give yourself an adrenaline rush, as the title suggests.*_*DhadkeDilBaarBaar_**has been garnering everyone's interest. The film aspires to rub its shoulder with big-screen delights and can match up the expectations.

The title recalls an impressive hit love song…" PyaarDilonKaMelaHai…….DhadkeDilBaarBaar" from one of the highest-grossing Salman Khan starrer *_Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge_* in the year 2000. The song was a duet rendered by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik. Incidentally, apart from this, the leading hero Salman Khan too was born in Indore.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

The debutant actor from Indore is humbled by this revelation and also feels blessed to be a part of this hard-core romantic drama. _"Sonu Nigam is an illustrious personality and is quite affectionate. He has rendered the title song, which is a solo number.

It is indeed an honour for a newcomer to have his blessings and voice a song for me. Two decades ago, he had sung more-or-less the similar number containing my films' title. Thus, now this gives me a twofold relationship, and for my debut vehicle, it is just like a cherry topping on the cream."_

Appraising the scenario, the newbie actor Arpit Nagar says, "_The bulk of the revenue comes from a theatrical release. Films meant for the big screen should have the ability to up their game and match the expectation of the audience who have evolved in OTT platforms for almost 18-months. The situations are improving and coming back to normal.

The audiences too are also looking for quality entertainment in the ambience of a cinema hall and on the big screen."_

It has been quite a formidable journey during the decade for this young aspiring actor Arpit Nagar. He did step over some stumbling blocks but overcame all of them with perseverance, determination and fortitude.

"_I love challenges…and like to do all genres of Hindi films. To achieve your goal, there is no shortcut as such. In today's time, we need to be more focused and expressive,"_ says Arpit Nagar.

As luck would have it, he got a golden opportunity to work as an assistant director with Yash Raj Films during the making of _**Dum LagaKeHaisha.**_

After being a part of this hugely successful film made himself self-assertive and went back to his first love - acting. With appropriate training from renowned acting schools and professors from recognized institutes, Arpit Nagar honed his diction, dancing, swimming, horse-riding, martial arts, etc., until this big break came through.

The gifted actor from Indore, who belongs to the new generation, has the fullest potential in doing justice to his role, and his performances are inimitable. He can bring his character alive, which is boisterous and effortless in equal measures.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Mohd Badar Says ‘It's So Remarkable And Fantastic To Be Able To Relive The Glitz And Splendour Of A Live Event’

Mohd Badar Says ‘It's So Remarkable And Fantastic To Be Able To Relive The Glitz And Splendour Of A Live Event’

Vicky Gawande, Founder & CEO Of Arc Technologies And Institutions, Highlights The IT Industry's Booming Employment Market Following The Epidemic

Online Marketplace Zaffori To Launch Soon

Social Media Influencer And Activist Shubham Rajpoot Encourages Everyone With His Incredible Work For Society

Bipasha Banikya - Being Fashionable And Being Affluent Are Not Interwoven

After Achieving Massively As A Life Coach, Mohammad Abdullah AL Mahmoodi Takes Over The Music Industry

Businessperson Aditya Belnekar's Illuminating Tips On How To Generate Passive Income

Here's A List Of Top 10 Trusted App Development Companies In Dubai, UAE 2022

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Sahil Aggarwal: Promoting A Sense Of Balance With Shivya Ayurveda

Sahil Aggarwal: Promoting A Sense Of Balance With Shivya Ayurveda

Almmox: An Artist Creating History In The Music Industry

Almmox: An Artist Creating History In The Music Industry

Saqib Wani Rising High As An Actor Following Dilip Kumar As His Idol For Method Acting

Saqib Wani Rising High As An Actor Following Dilip Kumar As His Idol For Method Acting

Corporate Giants Opt To Upskill Their Marketing Management Teams With IIDE

Corporate Giants Opt To Upskill Their Marketing Management Teams With IIDE

Read More from Outlook

It Is Autumn In Kashmir; Season To Walk On Chinar Leaves

It Is Autumn In Kashmir; Season To Walk On Chinar Leaves

Naseer Ganai / Enter Chinar garden at Dal Lake in Srinagar. At one side of the garden, children were playing cricket on fallen Chinar leaves.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

Outlook-ICARE's Annual Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad tops the list of India's top public MBA institutions, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcuttra. Check here the full list:

Babar Named Captain, No Indian In ICC's Most Valuable Team

Babar Named Captain, No Indian In ICC's Most Valuable Team

Priya Nagi / Australia's hero from the T20 World Cup final Mitchell Marsh was a notable absentee from the list.

Startup Army Is Airborne: A Range Of Solutions To Beat Toxic Air

Startup Army Is Airborne: A Range Of Solutions To Beat Toxic Air

Jyotika Sood / Many Indian startups have been looking for personalised solutions to cope with air pollution in the past five years.

Advertisement