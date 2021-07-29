Social Worker Sitaram Poswal's PG Foundation Is Providing Regular Assistance To Covid-19 Affected

Sitaram Poswal is known as a respected philanthropist and social worker from Rajasthan who has always come forward to do his bit in uplifting people, resolving problems and working towards the betterment of society. During the Covid-19 pandemic in India, Poswal has been working in the direction of providing continued help and assistance to people affected by the virus, either directly or indirectly.

After the pandemic exposed hundreds and thousands of migrant workers to sudden unemployment and eventually a dearth of work opportunities, their families and children were left with zero to negligible resources to fend for themselves. Sitaram Poswal has been engaged in supplying regular food and water to various households in slums and villages in and around Rajasthan. He has also ensured that these households are equipped with the necessary medications and safety and hygiene products like masks and sanitisers to stay safe from the virus. Recently, Poswal also donated Rupees 11 lakhs to the Rajasthan Government to assist the procurement and supply of oxygen cylinders during the second wave of the pandemic in India.

Currently, Poswal is working towards connecting unemployed labourers and workers to sustainable employment and work opportunities in the villages. He is also aiding the skill development of numerous labourers to make them suitable for increased work prospects in the future. Sitaram's vaccine awareness programmes also inform the uninformed about the importance and benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine. His team is encouraging people in remote villages and slums to get vaccinated and is also assisting them in the sign-up and registration processes for the same.

As a dedicated social worker, Sitaram Poswal has displayed an extraordinary inclination towards helping and supporting people during the healthcare crisis posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

