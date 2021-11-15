Advertisement
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Social Media Influencer And Activist Shubham Rajpoot Encourages Everyone With His Incredible Work For Society

Born to mother Usha Singh and father Madhu Milan Kumar Singh, he hails from Gardanibagh, Patna, and has often led various initiatives and social causes to better society.

Social Media Influencer And Activist Shubham Rajpoot Encourages Everyone With His Incredible Work For Society

Trending

Social Media Influencer And Activist Shubham Rajpoot Encourages Everyone With His Incredible Work For Society
outlookindia.com
2021-11-15T13:20:04+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 1:20 pm

One of the most important aspects of a leader in every field is problem-solving. It is a crucial characteristic that defines a person’s ability to make things easier. Be it at the corporate level or on a social level.

One must know to simplify things in the best way possible. In these modern times, Shubham Rajpoot has proved why he is among the best socio-political activists today.

Born to mother Usha Singh and father Madhu Milan Kumar Singh, he hails from Gardanibagh, Patna, and has often led various initiatives and social causes to better society.

He has been representing Bharatiya Janata Party and has made an immense contribution to eradicating societal problems.

Setting an example for the youth, Shubham Rajpoot has effectively used social media to reach the maximum audience and is one of the notable influencers today.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

During the COVID-19 crisis, the activist was at the forefront in helping thousands of people by initiating different drives and donations.

For his impeccable work amidst the pandemic, Shubham Rajpoot was felicitated at NOVRA (Noida Village Residents Association). In these last two years, the socio-political activist has strengthened the ties of humanity by going a step further and helping thousands of people from different backgrounds.

An engineer by qualification, Shubham was highly inclined to serve society, and he has been doing his work with utmost sincerity.

Earlier this year, the social activist was honoured by the World Book of Records for making tremendous contributions through his initiatives. The social organisation, ‘Youth 4 Samarpan’ that was started by Rajpoot and his friends from Delhi and Noida have connected youngsters from different parts of the country to help the needy people during the lockdown.

The social activist works for public welfare with ‘Nar Seva Narayan Seva’ as his goal.

From financial help to providing essential food items and medications, Shubham has reached out to thousands of people via social media platforms.

With having got recognition from different organisations, Shubham Rajpoot says, “I feel honoured to be bestowed with several recognitions. It encourages me to work dedicatedly and provide direct help to those in need.”

Furthermore, he stated that the more you give to society, the more you get in return from the public. “Love and blessings from the people are what makes me happy and content”, he added.

Besides his social works, Shubham Rajpoot loves to explore different places. He is a travel enthusiast, and his social media gives a sneak peek into his travel journeys from other parts of the world.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Bipasha Banikya - Being Fashionable And Being Affluent Are Not Interwoven

Bipasha Banikya - Being Fashionable And Being Affluent Are Not Interwoven

After Achieving Massively As A Life Coach, Mohammad Abdullah AL Mahmoodi Takes Over The Music Industry

Businessperson Aditya Belnekar's Illuminating Tips On How To Generate Passive Income

Here's A List Of Top 10 Trusted App Development Companies In Dubai, UAE 2022

Sahil Aggarwal: Promoting A Sense Of Balance With Shivya Ayurveda

Almmox: An Artist Creating History In The Music Industry

Saqib Wani Rising High As An Actor Following Dilip Kumar As His Idol For Method Acting

Corporate Giants Opt To Upskill Their Marketing Management Teams With IIDE

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Interview Of Serial Entrepreneur Pavan Reddy Appakonda On Technology, Real Estate & Investments

Interview Of Serial Entrepreneur Pavan Reddy Appakonda On Technology, Real Estate & Investments

The Unconventional CEO - Jay Sitlani

The Unconventional CEO - Jay Sitlani

Kaztro Gaming: A Young Keralite Turing Online Gaming Into Viable Career Option

Kaztro Gaming: A Young Keralite Turing Online Gaming Into Viable Career Option

Suvendu Raj Ghosh And Ilead's Next 'Before You Die' To Release On 4th February, 22

Suvendu Raj Ghosh And Ilead's Next 'Before You Die' To Release On 4th February, 22

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Air Quality Will Continue To Remain Bad In Coming Winters: 5 Key Reasons

Delhi Air Quality Will Continue To Remain Bad In Coming Winters: 5 Key Reasons

Sharmila Bhowmick / Centre For Science and Environment (CSE) tells Outlook, unless the government builds infrastructure, winter pollution issue in Delhi will remain a constant, annual problem.

Startup Army Is Airborne: A Range Of Solutions To Beat Toxic Air

Startup Army Is Airborne: A Range Of Solutions To Beat Toxic Air

Jyotika Sood / Many Indian startups have been looking for personalised solutions to cope with air pollution in the past five years.

T20 World Cup Final: Marsh Reminds Of Brathwaite

T20 World Cup Final: Marsh Reminds Of Brathwaite

Outlook Web Bureau / Mitchell Marsh (77 not out off 50 balls) anchored Australia to their maiden ICC men's T20 World Cup title in Dubai against New Zealand.

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network

Naseer Ganai / The INTACH dossier, the copy of which is with Outlook, reads, Kashmiri Craftspeople owe much in their artistic proclivity to the 14th-15th c. period of royal patronage in Kashmir.

Advertisement