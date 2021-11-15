Social Media Influencer And Activist Shubham Rajpoot Encourages Everyone With His Incredible Work For Society

One of the most important aspects of a leader in every field is problem-solving. It is a crucial characteristic that defines a person’s ability to make things easier. Be it at the corporate level or on a social level.

One must know to simplify things in the best way possible. In these modern times, Shubham Rajpoot has proved why he is among the best socio-political activists today.

Born to mother Usha Singh and father Madhu Milan Kumar Singh, he hails from Gardanibagh, Patna, and has often led various initiatives and social causes to better society.

He has been representing Bharatiya Janata Party and has made an immense contribution to eradicating societal problems.

Setting an example for the youth, Shubham Rajpoot has effectively used social media to reach the maximum audience and is one of the notable influencers today.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the activist was at the forefront in helping thousands of people by initiating different drives and donations.

For his impeccable work amidst the pandemic, Shubham Rajpoot was felicitated at NOVRA (Noida Village Residents Association). In these last two years, the socio-political activist has strengthened the ties of humanity by going a step further and helping thousands of people from different backgrounds.

An engineer by qualification, Shubham was highly inclined to serve society, and he has been doing his work with utmost sincerity.

Earlier this year, the social activist was honoured by the World Book of Records for making tremendous contributions through his initiatives. The social organisation, ‘Youth 4 Samarpan’ that was started by Rajpoot and his friends from Delhi and Noida have connected youngsters from different parts of the country to help the needy people during the lockdown.

The social activist works for public welfare with ‘Nar Seva Narayan Seva’ as his goal.

From financial help to providing essential food items and medications, Shubham has reached out to thousands of people via social media platforms.

With having got recognition from different organisations, Shubham Rajpoot says, “I feel honoured to be bestowed with several recognitions. It encourages me to work dedicatedly and provide direct help to those in need.”

Furthermore, he stated that the more you give to society, the more you get in return from the public. “Love and blessings from the people are what makes me happy and content”, he added.

Besides his social works, Shubham Rajpoot loves to explore different places. He is a travel enthusiast, and his social media gives a sneak peek into his travel journeys from other parts of the world.