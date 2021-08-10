Social Catalyzers: How The Founders Kalyan Kumar & Vaibhav Gupta Are

It is widely known that it is maddeningly difficult to plan and implement all of your branded Content agendas. It can be even more difficult to ensure that your "content warehouse" is conveniently accessible and searchable. For years, Digital Content Solutions has helped online media firms succeed by delivering custom metadata and workflow-related solutions that exceed quality standards while allowing them to scale content operations dramatically. In assisting businesses for the same, Social Catalyzers has become one of the most sought-after digital content marketing firms.

Pratish Premkumar, the Business Head in Indonesia, with his experiences in India and SE Asia, is an important contributor to the team. Apart from him, these exceptional ideas for the delivery, content solution was conceptualized by Kalyan Kumar, the Co-Founder and CEO of Social Catalyzers, which has quickly grown to prominence as a breakthrough digital Content and Influencer marketing firm. Vaibhav Gupta, a young company entrepreneur, a digital-first native, serves as COO and Financial Director, co-founded the agency.

The company was formed to support individuals, brands, and businesses in achieving ROI on "Advocacy," "Sentiment," and "Organic Propulsion" through the use of Social Enablers (KOLs/Influencers) and aggregated Communities, giving them the tagline "Engineering the Social Spread." The Social Catalyzers philosophy centres on the fact that 'Content Virality' cascade and consumptions need to be engineered - the Art is that of Content Creation, and the Science is of skilful propagation and Virality Signaling".

Using the power of influencers and community aggregation, Social Catalyzers have refined the art of spiking, surrounding, and sustaining the buzz by injecting a barrage of conversations across digital social networks. They're continuously committed to mastering the Art and Science of engineering Content Virality with quantifiable results.

Before joining SoCat, Vaibhav Gupta had experience with influencer marketing, being an influencer on Twitter himself. He is proud that his firm has been lucky to work with some of the world's most prominent companies, including Unilever, IndoFood, Danone, Kimberly Clark, Coke, P&G, Jet Privilege, Asian Paints, Bacardi, Motorola, LG, CEAT, Nestle, Diageo, Too Yummy, Foodpanda, National Geographic, and Maruti Suzuki, to mention a few. They have also worked for WPP Group M -Mediacom, Mindshare, INCA, WaveMaker, Leverate, OMD, Foxy Moron, Dentsu, Isobar, WatConsult, and a slew of other agencies in India and abroad.

On a global scale, they are a preferred partner for various agencies in India and Southeast Asia (Singapore, Indonesia & Malaysia). Kalyan Kumar and his colleagues founded Social Catalyzers in 2016 as a small influencer marketing firm. Since then, the company has grown into a sought-after agency, as much for their smarts as their consistently increasing capabilities.

To get your content to work, Social Catalyzers would be worth looking up!

