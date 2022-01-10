Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Singing Sensations India’s First Digital Singing Portal by Shubham Jain

Here we the forthcoming Sensations in the Digital Marketing world, a self-made expert in Digital marketing, Shubham Jain.

Trending

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 9:05 pm

In an interview, we got to know that, Shubham hails from Delhi and has completed MBA in Marketing. From his graduation days, he got mesmerized by the power of Digital Media. Since then, he has shown exponential growth in the marketing industry. Soon he realized his passion for helping individuals and small businesses in building their online visibility. In 2016, Shubham cofounded Convos Media. Right from digital marketing to personal branding, the company caters to end-to-end solutions to meet the customer’s requirements.
Now, Shubham Jain, associated with the digital reality show 'Singing Sensations', became the partner of people's harmonious journey
The digital reality show has enhanced the career of many big singers. There are many such singers who are big names in Bollywood today and they started in the industry with digital reality shows. Reality shows have enriched the career of many big singers. There are many such singers who are big names in Bollywood today and they started in the industry with reality shows. Now another name has joined this digital world, which has started a new platform to give a new identity to singers, which is named 'Singing Sensations'. Shubham Jain has started this some time back.
Shubham has started this platform for those capable people who want to register their name in the world of singing. Shubham began a web portal named 'Singing Sensations' for such people, whose purpose is to give options to new talent. It is a blessing of Shubham Jain's hard work that this unique web portal has made a different place in the world of music in a single year and has become an important part of the melodious journey of others.
Shubham says, “Every talented singer is just peeking for an opportunity. There is more than one singer coming out from different types of singing reality shows and different platforms, but most of the singers have to show their talent after such shows are over. Don't get a chance. In such a situation, 'Singing Sensations' will emerge as a great medium for them."
Shubham told that he not only provides the platform to the singers through his portal, but he himself is also liable for the expenses and marketing of that song.
It is not that 'Singing Sensations' is just a platform for new singing talent, but it also has a place for upcoming and established singers. An exclusive album of five songs with a famous singer will soon be launched on 'Singing Sensations'.
Shubham told that talks are also going on with Sonu Nigam and Monali Thakur and he hopes that soon both of them will also become a part of 'Singing Sensations'.

Outlook Spotlight
