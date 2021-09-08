Singer Artyy On His Love For Writing & Composing Songs

Rohit Tayade, aka Artyy, is a well-known singer and social media personality. After the release of his first single, 'Open Cavern', the singer rose to popularity. Rohit is also an entrepreneur as he is also the founder of a digital marketing company, Realownmedia.

From childhood, the young and thriving artist dreamt of being a singer and running his venture. Artyy grew up listening to some exceptional musicians from the world and decided to follow his passion for music. Artyy is also a blogger, a social media influencer, and a YouTuber.

When asked what he loves the most about singing, Artyy says music makes me happy and at peace. I enjoy writing and composing songs as much as I love listening to them. I am happy that my parents were always supportive of my passion. I know that being an independent artist is tough. But what's life without some challenges? Hard work always pays off, and I know I will achieve my goals if I stay persistent."

Rohit Tayade says that he wishes to collaborate with top social media influencers and independent music artists in the future. Rohit Tayade is also known as the youngest Entrepreneur of Pune. He has been composing new songs during the lockdown, and once they're ready, he will share them with his fans.

Artyy shares, "The entire lockdown has been affecting everyone. But just like others, I tried to find hope. I decided to work on new music, and I will be sharing it with the audience soon. I hope my fans enjoy it and their encouragement means a lot. When they appreciate my work, it gives me hope and satisfaction that I am on the right track."

Rohit Tayade, aka Artyy, has just started his musical journey, and he has the potential to achieve great success in his career. We wish him luck and hope to see his new work soon.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine