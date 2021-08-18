Shrinivas Kulkarni: The Mind And Soul Behind Changing The Landscape Of The Music Industry Through Digital Release Of Drama Songs.

Well, if there is one constant thing that has grown tremendously over the past couple of decades, then it would easily be the level of innovation and creativity that the new age entrepreneurs and professionals have roped into our systems. The constant rate of development and transformation that mankind and the overall economy has experienced has seen a huge surge delivering desired results for the next-gen customers. The technological advancement and advents add more fuel and fire to constantly raise the bar for performance with meeting all unmet demands of the customers across the globe. The music and entertainment industry, too, has grown leaps and bounds and has seen many potential changes. We met one such astute professional who has changed the landscape of the music industry by recreating drama songs and releasing them into many digital platforms across India and around the world- Shrinivas Kulkarni.

Shrinivas Kulkarni proves his prowess as a music producer, releasing many famous and melodious songs from regional Marathi drama shows into digital platforms giving a huge opportunity for umpteen audiences to experience and listen to these songs, which are primarily heard only during live drama shows performed on stages. Although the experience of listening to the songs during the drama shows was pleasant as well, there was an unmet demand from the audiences to listen to these songs again, but they were totally unavailable. Shrinivas realized the fact that this can actually be possible by purchasing the audio-visual distribution rights from the makers and recreate the same by publishing them on digital platforms. It is a brand-new concept and idea that Shrinivas has been diligently working on, making sure that he covers all fundamentals of the super-niche segment and excelling at providing a different experience to new age audiences. Some of the famous songs that Shrinivas has already unleashed on digital platforms include Mann Halawese, in which he added some more stanzas and, with the help of new instruments, gave it a totally new outlook. Other song is Andhar Sawlicha which too has mesmerized a lot of audiences.

Shrinivas has also been an established actor working with many reputed actors in the past. Still, he now has made music production and song creations his new base for touching among a totally untapped market that has tremendous potential to unleash. With many more exciting songs and projects in the pipeline, Shrinivas promises more tuneful and blissful music and songs to be experienced by audiences. Wanting to explore many other genres of music, currently, they have released romantic and devotional songs.

We Hope Shrinivas continues to tickle his creative bone to a great extent pouring more creativity into his business and delivering desired results for new-age audiences.

