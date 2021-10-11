Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Showing Incredible Entrepreneurial Spirit Is A Young Talent, Amber Gandotra

The Jammu youngster has been inspiring innovation and greatness in the world of business.

Showing Incredible Entrepreneurial Spirit Is A Young Talent, Amber Gandotra

Trending

Showing Incredible Entrepreneurial Spirit Is A Young Talent, Amber Gandotra
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T19:31:09+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 7:31 pm

The way certain businesses, industries and sectors have been developing and progressing, especially from the past few years, only goes to show how relentlessly and passionately certain professionals and entrepreneurs have worked their way to the top. Putting in newer ideas on the table, creating new strategies every day and walking with the current times have helped a few youngsters create milestones in the business world. Doing exactly that is one such young entrepreneurial talent named Amber Gandotra, the Jammu boy making it huge across the country with his impeccable business sense. Entering the world of business was no rosy road for him, but his determination and hard work acted as his best friends and led him towards massive success across niches. 

Wondering who is Amber Gandotra? This young man from Jammu, India, is a young entrepreneur born in 1998. From a very early age, if anything that attracted his attention the most was all things business, thanks to also his father, a businessman himself, being an Authorised Distributor and dealer for companies like Kirloskar, Bosch, Havells, Siemens etc., who inspired him in ways more than one. 

Amber Gandotra began his journey at the naive age of 16 and, since then, has kept consistent on his path to achieve his desired success in the world of business. He began with blogging and created success with Google AdSense and affiliate marketing and went ahead to own as good as 250+ websites. He is among the few rare young business talents of the country who has been doing exceedingly well across different industries like digital marketing, IT, salon, restaurants, cafes, and more.  

Today, the 23-year-old owns multiple cafes and food outlets like Brewers - The Coffee Bar, Wraps Mania, The Gol Chakkar Cafe, Amritsari Special Kulcha King and Jammu Special Paranthe Vali Gali. Apart from this, he also owns The Trends Inn Salon, which has been making a lot of buzz in the city with its incredible beauty and salon services.

 Amber Gandotra is a passionate poker player as well on platforms like Adda52, PokerBaazi and Spartan Poker.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Interview Of Serial Entrepreneur Shivam Bangwal On Technology, Branding & Investments

Interview Of Serial Entrepreneur Shivam Bangwal On Technology, Branding & Investments

Brahm Parkash Yadav Discusses Ideas For Saving The Green Surroundings

Multifaceted Entrepreneur Rahul Kaul Is Known To Carry Out His Philanthropic Responsibilities

Neha Agarwal, an SEO expert, empowering women through her agency 'Digi Acai.'

Does Horoscope Helps In Love Marriage

QUADRILATERAL SECURITY DIALOGUE - THE NEED OF THE HOUR: Adv. Tushar Kumar, Adv. Aseem Nayyar & Adv. Tushar Anand

Businessman Sahil Aggarwal Inspires Young Entrepreneurs with His Eclectic Experiences

Entrepreneur Shreyansh Gupta Has A Useful Advice For Aspiring Content Creators

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Celebrating 75 Years Of Independence At Chandigarh

Celebrating 75 Years Of Independence At Chandigarh

Living India News: Safeguarding The Principles Of Democracy

Living India News: Safeguarding The Principles Of Democracy

Entrepreneur Narendra Desai On How To Balance Personal And Business Life

Entrepreneur Narendra Desai On How To Balance Personal And Business Life

Sudeep Mehta: Film Prodigy Treading On The Path Of Exceptional Filmmaking

Sudeep Mehta: Film Prodigy Treading On The Path Of Exceptional Filmmaking

Read More from Outlook

Coal Crisis: Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Meet With Power, Coal Ministers

Coal Crisis: Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Meet With Power, Coal Ministers

Outlook Web Desk / The meeting came in the wake of several states warning of a possible power crisis due to the shortage of coal supply to power plants.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Court Sends Ashish Mishra To 3-Day Police Custody

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Court Sends Ashish Mishra To 3-Day Police Custody

Outlook Web Desk / Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy CM's visit last Sunday.

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

PTI / In the league phase, RCB and KKR shared the honours in the head-to-head count. RCB won the first leg by 38 runs, then KKR took the return fixture by nine wickets.

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Nifty moved up quite quickly, as against most other Asian indices that were trading in the red. The other exceptions apart from Nifty were Hang Seng and Nikkei.

Advertisement