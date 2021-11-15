Shivam Sadana Stuns Everyone With His Hot Style In His Punjabi Single ‘Soniye Kyun’

Style is what is the most required in the Punjabi music and rapping industry today. Punjabi artists are known for their swaggy outfits, stunning dance moves and funky Footwear. One such artist from the industry is shivam sadana, who is producing the ultimate Punjabi party songs and redefining the meaning of style in the music industry.

Sadana recently released his Punjabi single "Soniye Kyun" and stunned everyone with his new style and dance moves. Soniye Kyun is a new ara Punjabi dance anthem written and produced by Shivam himself. In the song, Sadana is seen dancing with hot girls in a nightclub. He is wearing steamy red shades and dancing around the SUV cars, reflecting the Punjabi urban culture of north India.

Rohit Kumar directs the song, and Mandeep Singh produces the audio. Sadana now has composed and produced eight songs. Shivam sadana is known for his unique style of rapping with EDM pop songs. He is motivating independent artists to pursue an artistic career and fulfil their dreams of being an artist.

Talking about the music industry, Sadana said, " The vision and dream of an artist should be big with hard work and confidence is what is required the most in the industry". "The content should have the quality of both audio and the video."

For Sadana, music is his religion, and being independent is a freedom that he enjoys the most in his journey of being a musical artist. Speaking on the music culture, he says, "In coming years India will have more music labels and independent artist/Youtubers than what we have right now." music now is no one's monopoly and this phrase suits best with western English artists" Soon he is going to release his self-written English pop track 'Crazy pretty girl".