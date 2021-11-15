Advertisement
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Shivam Sadana Stuns Everyone With His Hot Style In His Punjabi Single ‘Soniye Kyun’

Soniye Kyun is a new ara Punjabi dance anthem written and produced by Shivam himself.

Shivam Sadana Stuns Everyone With His Hot Style In His Punjabi Single ‘Soniye Kyun’

Trending

Shivam Sadana Stuns Everyone With His Hot Style In His Punjabi Single ‘Soniye Kyun’
outlookindia.com
2021-11-15T17:59:37+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 5:59 pm

Style is what is the most required in the Punjabi music and rapping industry today. Punjabi artists are known for their swaggy outfits, stunning dance moves and funky Footwear. One such artist from the industry is shivam sadana, who is producing the ultimate Punjabi party songs and redefining the meaning of style in the music industry.

Sadana recently released his Punjabi single "Soniye Kyun" and stunned everyone with his new style and dance moves. Soniye Kyun is a new ara Punjabi dance anthem written and produced by Shivam himself. In the song, Sadana is seen dancing with hot girls in a nightclub. He is wearing steamy red shades and dancing around the SUV cars, reflecting the Punjabi urban culture of north India.

Rohit Kumar directs the song, and Mandeep Singh produces the audio. Sadana now has composed and produced eight songs. Shivam sadana is known for his unique style of rapping with EDM pop songs. He is motivating independent artists to pursue an artistic career and fulfil their dreams of being an artist.

Talking about the music industry, Sadana said, " The vision and dream of an artist should be big with hard work and confidence is what is required the most in the industry". "The content should have the quality of both audio and the video."

For Sadana, music is his religion, and being independent is a freedom that he enjoys the most in his journey of being a musical artist. Speaking on the music culture, he says, "In coming years India will have more music labels and independent artist/Youtubers than what we have right now." music now is no one's monopoly and this phrase suits best with western English artists" Soon he is going to release his self-written English pop track 'Crazy pretty girl".

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Top 10 IT Staff Augmentation Services In The World 2022

Top 10 IT Staff Augmentation Services In The World 2022

FAARMS - An Amazon For The Farming Community Founded By Ex-Bankers Taranbir Singh & Alok Duggal

Assiduus Global Eliminates Biggest Obstacles Brands Encounter To Propel Rapid Business Expansion

Famous Bridal Fashion Designer Isha Multani Taking Her Collection To New Horizons

Mohd Badar Says ‘It's So Remarkable And Fantastic To Be Able To Relive The Glitz And Splendour Of A Live Event’

Vicky Gawande, Founder & CEO Of Arc Technologies And Institutions, Highlights The IT Industry's Booming Employment Market Following The Epidemic

Online Marketplace Zaffori To Launch Soon

Sonu Nigam's Association To Revive History With Debutant Arpit Nagar's 'DhadkeDilBaarBaar'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Social Media Influencer And Activist Shubham Rajpoot Encourages Everyone With His Incredible Work For Society

Social Media Influencer And Activist Shubham Rajpoot Encourages Everyone With His Incredible Work For Society

Bipasha Banikya - Being Fashionable And Being Affluent Are Not Interwoven

Bipasha Banikya - Being Fashionable And Being Affluent Are Not Interwoven

After Achieving Massively As A Life Coach, Mohammad Abdullah AL Mahmoodi Takes Over The Music Industry

After Achieving Massively As A Life Coach, Mohammad Abdullah AL Mahmoodi Takes Over The Music Industry

Businessperson Aditya Belnekar's Illuminating Tips On How To Generate Passive Income

Businessperson Aditya Belnekar's Illuminating Tips On How To Generate Passive Income

Read More from Outlook

It Is Autumn In Kashmir; Season To Walk On Chinar Leaves

It Is Autumn In Kashmir; Season To Walk On Chinar Leaves

Naseer Ganai / Enter Chinar garden at Dal Lake in Srinagar. At one side of the garden, children were playing cricket on fallen Chinar leaves.

Arunachal Legislators Want Better Facilities For Villages On China Border To Halt Migration

Arunachal Legislators Want Better Facilities For Villages On China Border To Halt Migration

Seema Guha / People living in villages along Arunachal’s border with China are leaving their homes and moving out of ancestral land for lack of basic facilities.

T20 WC Review: Of Dew Factor And Unquenchable Kiwi Spirit

T20 WC Review: Of Dew Factor And Unquenchable Kiwi Spirit

Arijit Ghosh / New Zealand continue to win hearts while India seek refuse in questionable scheduling as ICC Men's T20 World Cup sees new champions. Here's a recap.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

Outlook-ICARE's Annual Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad tops the list of India's top public MBA institutions, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcuttra. Check here the full list:

Advertisement