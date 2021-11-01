Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Shivali Bhammer: Motivational Speaker, Singer And The Rising Feminist Force

Shivali Bhammer, an established British-Asian singer-songwriter, recording and voiceover artist, dancer, public speaker and actor, is the living example of how there's no limit to talent.

2021-11-01T20:12:06+05:30

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 8:12 pm

Shivali Bhammer, an established British-Asian singer-songwriter, recording and voiceover artist, dancer, public speaker and actor, is the living example of how there's no limit to talent. Having left no leaf in the book of artistic ventures unturned, Shivali has made a mark for herself in society at a very young age. She was the youngest and only artist ever to be signed by Sony Music BMG for bhajans. Her devotional albums, The Bhajan Project (Sony Music) and Urban Temple (Eros Music), reached the top position on the iTunes world chart. Shivali was nominated for two Global Indian Music Awards at 23 and was listed as the Top 25 under 25 South Asian Artists in England. She is currently working on her third album with Sony Music, The Bhajan Project 2, and recently released an eclectic soft EDM version of the famous mantra, Sarva Mangal Mangalye.

Being aware of the stereotypes associated with women, especially women in the entertainment industry, she made it her dream to change the landscape of the devotional music industry and take it to new horizons. When asked about her exceptional achievements, her answer is always the same "the door just opened. I was blessed to be standing there." She believes that life is short, and it is about unearthing new experiences and exploring oneself. "I just want to play in the world and appreciate that if I fall, the universe will pick me up because it always has."

As a galvanic public speaker, Shivali delivered the keynote address in New York for the International Women's Day Conference. She also led a talk on diverse topics like mindfulness, mantras and meditation for the Alchemist Kitchen, New York. She was the workshop leader for the Spiritual Directors Conference in St Louis. She conducted a session on the nature of Karma Yoga to a predominantly senior Christian audience, who enthusiastically took copious notes.
Not just this, Ms Bhammer performed at the prestigious De Dolen Theatre in Rotterdam, where she spoke for over an hour without a break on nine love stories in Mythology. She is set to return to the theatre in the Netherlands to perform the same show in February 2022. She even leads "Conversations with Shivali" for the Eros Now platform, where she has interviewed Sister Shivani -Brahma Kumaris, Sadhvi Bhagwati, and most recently, the India Love Project co-founders.

When asked about a message she'd give to young women fighting their battles to make a name for themselves in the society, she replied, "the intrinsic feminine power is a great force and can work wonders in helping people understand themselves while finding happiness, love and respect", she concluded.

Outlook Spotlight
