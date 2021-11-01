Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Shincheonji Church Of Jesus Starts The Weekly Global Seminar

2021-11-01T10:03:10+05:30

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 10:03 am

Beginning with Chairman Man Hee Lee's audacious declaration, a round of weekly seminars titled 'Testimony on Prophecy and Fulfillment of Revelation, God's New Covenant' from October 18th to December 27th is held by Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony.

Chairman Man Hee Lee said, "The meanings of the prophecy (of Revelation) and what is fulfilled in reality according to the prophecy is what I am making known to the churches worldwide today."

Regarding the purpose of the seminars on Revelation as a book of the Bible that prophesied about the future of the Christian world with apocalyptic warnings after the first coming of Jesus, Chairman Lee emphasized that it is in accordance with the words of the Bible - "to give you this testimony for the churches" (Rev 22:16) by "the one who heard and saw" (Rev 22:8).
According to his explanation, the key to understanding the book of Revelation begins with the meaning of Revelation. It is "to open and to show (what was sealed and unseen)", and there is a point of time when prophecies recorded in the past are fulfilled (revealed) in reality.

It is recorded in chapter 1 of Revelation that John (the apostle) sends letters of Jesus to the seven churches in Asia, which is described as one of the mysteries (Rev 1:4, 1:20). Chairman Lee explained that the record of sending letters to the seven churches is a prophecy and fulfilled in reality at the time of the second coming of Jesus. Accordingly, the mysteries of the Bible are not known at the time of writing of the book of Revelation but come to be known only by "the one who heard and saw all the event of the book when the record of prophecy is fulfilled in reality."

In two days, the seminar on chapter 1 of Revelation on YouTube by Chairman Lee exceeded 300,000 views worldwide, including 5,000 Christian leaders.

Since August, 25 African churches with 10,000 members from signed MOUs with Shincheonji Church of Jesus. The church stated that 18 additional churches would sign MOUs to raise awareness of understanding this era and promote the development of religious life.
Watch the 'Testimony on Prophecy and Fulfillment of Revelation, God's New Covenant' seminar on their youtube channel.

