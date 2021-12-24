Shilpa Chaudhary Is On Her Way To Recreating The Fashion Industry With Uniqueness

Wondering who is Shilpa Chaudhary? Like her name, this young girl from Delhi has always stood unique in the social media game. Born in 1995, Shilpa grew attracted to all things that oozed uniqueness.

It was natural for her to get attracted to the social media space as it was the only field that she saw growing consistently. Hence, without wasting any time, at age 22, Shilpa jumped into the online space for her love for being unique, and this proved to be a turning point in her life.

In 2021, Shilpa launched her YouTube community for sharing her updates in the form of vlogs. During this time, Shilpa realized that the digital space had too many other things to explore and that he was meant to do much more in life.

Shilpa attributes her success to her unrelenting work ethic, dedication, and commitment to pursuing her passion. Shilpa majored in International Business while attending university. She chose this major over Fashion Merchandising as she recognized that those who studied International Business made more the first few years out of college, as opposed to those who studied Fashion Merchandising. Regardless of this fact, Shilpa found another outlet to pursue her passion in the fashion industry by vlogging on YouTube. She says this has been a decision she has been forever grateful. Although Shilpa attended university in a small town where there weren’t any high-fashion houses or high-end stores in proximity, she managed to find several clothing stores she liked to work for part-time on weekdays.

Her hunger for creating and innovating led her to explore social media, and in 2020, she began posting more pictures, videos and created new content. That is how Shilpa transitioned from being a social professional, having won various honours and accolades, into becoming the social media influencer she is today.

Fashion is one niche that Shilpa feels extremely passionate. Shilpa has attained great momentum and success on Instagram, from coming up with new fashion trends to making content on fashion tips and tricks.

Shilpa today is well-known on Instagram and other platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, with a combined fan following of thousands of subscribers, which proves her passion for content creation and her quest to keep engaging with her audiences with unique content every time.