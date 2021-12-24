Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Shilpa Chaudhary Is On Her Way To Recreating The Fashion Industry With Uniqueness

Shilpa majored in International Business while attending university. She chose this major over Fashion Merchandising as she recognized that those who studied International Business made more the first few years out of college, as opposed to those who studied Fashion Merchandising.

Shilpa Chaudhary Is On Her Way To Recreating The Fashion Industry With Uniqueness
Shilpa Chaudhary

Trending

Shilpa Chaudhary Is On Her Way To Recreating The Fashion Industry With Uniqueness
outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T15:16:32+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 3:16 pm

Wondering who is Shilpa Chaudhary? Like her name, this young girl from Delhi has always stood unique in the social media game. Born in 1995, Shilpa grew attracted to all things that oozed uniqueness.

It was natural for her to get attracted to the social media space as it was the only field that she saw growing consistently. Hence, without wasting any time, at age 22, Shilpa jumped into the online space for her love for being unique, and this proved to be a turning point in her life.
In 2021, Shilpa launched her YouTube community for sharing her updates in the form of vlogs. During this time, Shilpa realized that the digital space had too many other things to explore and that he was meant to do much more in life.

Shilpa attributes her success to her unrelenting work ethic, dedication, and commitment to pursuing her passion. Shilpa majored in International Business while attending university. She chose this major over Fashion Merchandising as she recognized that those who studied International Business made more the first few years out of college, as opposed to those who studied Fashion Merchandising. Regardless of this fact, Shilpa found another outlet to pursue her passion in the fashion industry by vlogging on YouTube. She says this has been a decision she has been forever grateful. Although Shilpa attended university in a small town where there weren’t any high-fashion houses or high-end stores in proximity, she managed to find several clothing stores she liked to work for part-time on weekdays.

Her hunger for creating and innovating led her to explore social media, and in 2020, she began posting more pictures, videos and created new content. That is how Shilpa transitioned from being a social professional, having won various honours and accolades, into becoming the social media influencer she is today.
Fashion is one niche that Shilpa feels extremely passionate. Shilpa has attained great momentum and success on Instagram, from coming up with new fashion trends to making content on fashion tips and tricks.

Shilpa today is well-known on Instagram and other platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, with a combined fan following of thousands of subscribers, which proves her passion for content creation and her quest to keep engaging with her audiences with unique content every time.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Experience Self-Awakening With BODHI, A 3-Day Spiritual Course By Sri Preethaji

Experience Self-Awakening With BODHI, A 3-Day Spiritual Course By Sri Preethaji

Mrs India World 2021 Navdeep Kaur To Represent India For Mrs World 2022

Limoverse – A Star To Rise In The Metaverse Horizon Built On Blockchain

Laxman Bhati, A Social Activist, Is A shining Example Of Selflessness

The VGP Marine Kingdom Brings Joy With Santa And The Mermaid Underwater Stage Show

UPES Dehradun Launches' Runway', Its Biggest Incubation Program

Dr Arjunsinh Rana Signs MOU With Indian Sports Universities To Lead The Nation Towards Fit India

Entrepreneur Adil Qadri Announces Its Business Expansion Into Offline Markets

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Travsie Launches Industry’s First B2B Holiday Sourcing Platform With 1100+ Agents And Suppliers On-board, Receives Seed Funding.

Travsie Launches Industry’s First B2B Holiday Sourcing Platform With 1100+ Agents And Suppliers On-board, Receives Seed Funding.

What's Trending In Bedsheets This Season

What's Trending In Bedsheets This Season

Discovery Channel Makes A Feature Film On The First Indian Wildlife Photographer, Yashas Narayan

Discovery Channel Makes A Feature Film On The First Indian Wildlife Photographer, Yashas Narayan

Notable Artist Omen Sheds Light On Pursuing The Path Of Passion

Notable Artist Omen Sheds Light On Pursuing The Path Of Passion

Read More from Outlook

Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence Under AFSPA

Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence Under AFSPA

Chinki Sinha / In the killing fields of Nagaland, past and present provide a peek into the lives of long-suffering people who cling on to hope of better days

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

Rakhi Bose / As the temperatures dip to single digits, Delhi's homeless find relief in its 'rain baseras' or shelther homes. We went around to take a look.

REPLUG | 'Don't Treat Them As Gods': Kapil Dev

REPLUG | 'Don't Treat Them As Gods': Kapil Dev

G. Rajaraman / As the Bollywood movie 83 releases on Friday, Kapil's Devils have become the talk of the town. Kapil, India's Cricketer of the Century, has his own take on the word 'hero'.

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Outlook Web Desk / Three back-to-back incidents in Punjab have once again stirred a long-simmering controversy around what usually defines 'sacrilege'.

Advertisement