Sheshank Ranjan And Saif Rabbani To Leave A Good Phase For A Great One

Sheshank Ranjan and Saif Rabbani served as senior financial trainers and experienced traders at Sanbun Investments. Having worked at Sanbun Investments for a considerable length of time, they acquired invaluable insights about the market. Now, leaving Sanbun Investments, they are looking forward to a new firm with better opportunities. They both are deeply thankful to Nishaan Singh, the founder of Sanbun Investments. Sheshank and Saif have been immensely grateful to be a part of Sanbun Investments. They are now planning to devise plans to help retail traders succeed in the field.

The time period they have spent in the stock market reflects their expertise and knowledge about the field. They were mindful of whatever they learned on the field and leveraged their experiences to obtain better outcomes every time. As they enter a new firm, they will utilize their prior experience and knowledge to build a professional and healthy environment. They are never satisfied with their growth and always demand more for themselves and the people around them.

Talking about the exemplary journey they have been treading on, Sheshank Ranjan says, “Crediting the experience I have gained in the field over the years; I have come to realize the fact that one only gets better with time. Scurrying the domain of financial trading, I have gotten equipped with the integral knacks of the industry, owing to which I find myself credible enough to work ahead and ace the domain in my future endeavours.” Adding to his thought process, Saif Rabbani says, “One needs to come to terms with the fact that in order to grow, they need to come out of their comfort zones and risk doing something different. After getting acquainted with the knowledge of trading and investments at Sanbun Investments, we are now ready to experiment in other domains and use this knowledge to the best of our abilities.”

The stock market gets vaster and vaster each year as more and more companies register themselves on the stock exchange. Considering the growth rate of the stock market, Sheshank and Saif plans for an advisory firm as well as a broking firm. There is no denying the fact that the stock market will witness new companies and new investors. Sheshank and Saif stand prepared to offer adequate guidance to whoever seeks it.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine