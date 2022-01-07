Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Sharani- A Superwoman In Herself, She’s Always Up To Help And Inspire People

With the keenness and dedication that Sharani withholds, she looks after 640+ schools and colleges across India that come under Narayana.

Sharani- A Superwoman In Herself, She's Always Up To Help And Inspire People
Sharani Ponguru

Sharani- A Superwoman In Herself, She’s Always Up To Help And Inspire People
2022-01-07T17:44:21+05:30

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 5:44 pm

Sharani Ponguru, at a young age of 29, has a mind of someone who never stops dreaming. She has acquired the designation of director of one of the most growing and well known institutions, Narayana Educational Institutes. With the keenness and dedication that Sharani withholds, she looks after 640+ schools and colleges across India that come under Narayana.

Sharani’s strengths lie within how selfless and how amazing she is with people. Her persona only radiates positivity which makes people want to be around her more and listen to what she always has to say. Her hard work has always made people look up to her and get inspired by her. She has been so close to her colleagues and students, which is highly rare when one acquires a designation as high as a director.

Narayana institute believes in delivering the best to their students and giving them the best of guidance that would help them attain best of results in the many competitive exams like NEET, JEE, etc. And Sharani does not fail to deliver the very same motive of Narayana. Sharani has always been the one who listens and learns new things from her students, and is always optimistic to help them with whatever they need. In fact, she loves being around students and is willing to spend her days as much as she could with them. She has always willed for her students to see her as a friend, whom they can come up for help whenever they need.

Sharani’s strong influence on people has made her someone you would want to listen to or go to for guidance. Her easy to go way of speaking has made her realise one thing, that she would want to be a life coach in the coming future. Come as it may, she is truly the right fit to be a life coach since she loves to help and influence people to attain positivity and accomplish their dreams. With the many motivational books that she has read, it all comes to one thing, that life is truly uncertain and we never know what is going to come next for us. But does that mean you stop dreaming? Never.

And with that, Sharani has set herself to become a life coach and if you wish to get motivated, like the many women are and should, who thinks that being a working woman and a homemaker is tough, follow Sharani on Instagram @sharaninarayanaofficial and you surely will ignite the fire within you and be motivated.

