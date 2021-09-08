Shanya Das, The Co-Founder Of The Writers Community, Talks About Her Vision And Ambitions For Her Freelance Marketplace.

In the vastly changing world, there is a huge competition for success, and in all such cases, opportunities never come themselves; we need to create them. The words precisely suit Shanya Das. 21-year-old Shanya Das is the co-founder of The Writers Community, an Indian Freelance Marketplace working consistently to provide job opportunities to freelancers. Shanya Das comes from Araria district of Bihar. She had completed her higher secondary studies from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Araria. After completing her education up to class XII from Navodaya, Shanya is pursuing a graduate degree in Hindi from Gargi College, Delhi University. Meanwhile, during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Shanya Das laid the foundation of The Writers Community and the founder Ankit Dev Arpan. The organisation was started with a vision to provide job opportunities to people by just sitting at home.

Shanya Das worked as a web analyser with News One 11, a Patna based News Channel. She had also worked as a Subject Matter Expert and Translator at Embibe and OnlineTyari. Her interest in writing took her to be selected as one of the best article writers by the Petroleum Reserve Conservation Organisation. Further, she is an active member of the Hindi Creative Writing Society and Samarth - The Enabling Society for differently-abled people of Gargi College.

Starting a career as a freelancer was not an easy game as she had to face numerous scams and frauds. But, amidst the chaos, she always believed in finding a way to bring a good change in freelancing. She started The Writers Community along with Ankit Dev Arpan with the vision of providing job opportunities to the freelancers but to help them come out of the monopoly of few but quite noxious fraud and scamming groups.

Shanya Das said that The Writers Community has born out of the visionary idea of creating a virtual marketplace. Their vision of creating a virtual marketplace constitutes a zero scam in the market along with promoting freelancing. Her team is working to provide a one place digital solution to all freelancers and companies.

She further added that the organisation not only aims to provide job opportunities but has also been working on the skill enhancement of freshers in this field. Regarding this, they had organised various internship programs. They also keep organising training sessions from time to time. These sessions are fabricated from training on academic writing, bringing professionalism and building a bright career in freelancing, web development, and much more. She said that the journey started with a small academic project that has widely grown, constituting web development, graphic designing, content writing, etc.

Talking about her freelance marketplace, she said that presently their whole team contains more than 400 freelancers from every corner of India. Further, there are some more freelancers from other countries as well. They have worked on academic works, and to date, the marketplace has worked on projects of Embibe, Unacademy and Pariksha Adda, etc. The Writers Community has worked on a total of 37 books of competitive examinations, and 84 translation projects and 37,000 question creation projects. They are planning to launch their projects of competitive examinations like JNVST, Sainik School entrance exam, Simultalla entrance exam, etc.

Shanya said that they had recently launched their digital marketplace. It provides multiple advantages to the users. There is a proper profiling channel, a universal sampling system, and much more opportunities for the visitors. Nevertheless, this marketplace is beneficial for freelancers, but it is also helpful for the companies searching for various services. They can opt for an eco and budget-friendly freelance system.

Shanya says that within a year, her team has never looked back. There have been no such situations when they ever thought of backing out. Although during their initial stage, they had to face some difficulties, together with proper programming and teamwork, they conquered all the hardships and moved towards the path of success. Under the guidance of founder Ankit Dev Arpan, the contribution of Chief Operating Officer Ankita Kumari and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Chandra Bhusan, along with the whole team, has predominantly been a key to achieve their goals. Shanya's next ambition for The Writers Community is to extend the outreach and make her team stronger enough in the upcoming timeline.

