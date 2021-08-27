Serial Entrepreneur Abhay Agarwal Sheds Light On His Habits That Have Led To His Success

Becoming a successful entrepreneur involves a lot of hard work and sacrifices that most people don’t see. There are hurdles that many budding entrepreneurs are unable to cross, but the few that do make it through become the most renowned and successful names in their respective fields.

Abhay Agarwal is one such individual who has overcome many hurdles in his journey to becoming one of the most respected entrepreneurs in Dubai. He has a mineral processing company in Iran, which is the largest in the whole country. Abhay also has many other business interests in futuristic tech, fintech, crypto, NFT’s, and a lot more.

Sharing information on the kind of work he’s doing right now, Abhay shares, “I founded world trade company FZE in 2020, and I’m currently expanding the journey of the company to the world. I have also been working on Colexion, a digital museum for NFT’s. There are a lot more projects, details for which I can’t discuss as of now.”

When asked about his fundamental beliefs, things that have always kept him going, Abhay reveals, “I always look for the bigger prospective in life and don’t indulge in worrying about smaller and day to day problems. I also believe that discipline is extremely important for anyone who wants to be successful in life, so I maintain a strict discipline in my day to day routines.”

Abhay is an avid lover of travelling and takes time out of his busy schedules to travel to new and different places now and then. He believes that interacting with more people and creating an extremely diverse network will help him better understand different demographics that will help him improve as a person and an entrepreneur.

