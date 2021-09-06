September Reads: 10 Books To Read In September 2021

September has arrived, and while everyone enjoys the weather, the readers should not miss reading these books and choose their favourites.

Here are the top 10 books to read in 2021

1. Myla Insurrection by Arjun Rao

Malaika Menon, or Agent Myla as she is known in her world of covert operations, is a highly decorated special forces operator. Trained by the Indian Army's elite covert operations division, D-Squad, she is a veteran of numerous infiltrations, searches & destroy and assassination missions against the enemies of India. While on a mission in Pakistan, she is called back home to Calicut in Kerala to bury her family, who have all been murdered. Brutally. Grief-stricken, she performs their last rites and then, unable to accept what appears to be a casual homicide, she decides to look into the matter. Very quickly, she realizes that there is a lot more to the situation than meets the eye.

2. RE-IMAGING JOBS IN A FAST-CHANGING WORLD by Rajiv Bahl

The book talks about a time of great change brought about by discoveries and breakthroughs happening continuously in nearly every field of human endeavour. No matter where we look, we see rapid change either already upon us or is imminent. Never before in the history of our species have we encountered such rapid change. We must understand the magnitude of the coming changes and where we are headed as a civilization, and also how we may cope with the changed circumstances that the rapid changes will usher in upon us. This book is divided into two parts. The first part looks closely at the changes being wrought in eight distinct spheres of human activity

3. The Carpet Weaver by Nemat Sadat

Afghanistan, 1977. Kanishka Nurzada, the son of a leading carpet seller, falls in love with his friend Maihan, with whom he shares his first kiss at the age of sixteen. Their romance must be kept secret in a nation where the death penalty is meted out to those deemed to be kuni, a derogatory term for gay men. And when war comes to Afghanistan, it brings even greater challenges and danger- for the two lovers. From the cultural melting pot of Kabul to the horrors of an internment camp in Pakistan, Kanishka's arduous journey finally takes him to the USA in the desperate search for a place to call home-and the fervent hope of reuniting with his beloved Maihan. But destiny seems to have different plans in store for him.

4. Beyond a love story by Chitkala Mulye

Sameer, seduced by his elder cousin Tanmay, gets carried away in a sexual relationship with him. Preeti, Sameer's childhood tutor and best friend, finds solace in her bond with Sameer, which has ripened over the years. However, when Sameer, gay, finds his soul mate Abhijeet, Preeti goes through intense emotional turmoil. This beginning in Sameer's life exposes him to a canvas of suffering, revealing the true meaning of love, companionship, family and sacrifice while turning the tables and bringing a twist in the tale! The story of Sameer revolves around the nuances of emotions in the grey areas of relationships.

5. My Better Half Forever by Arushi Vats

Ever since she had a panic attack, Malvika has never been the same old, jolly girl but distraught in life. Her life once revolved around her brother, who later became a memory of the past. With a dysfunctional family and grieving the loss of her brother, Malvika decides to begin a new chapter in life by stepping into the gates of a college, not knowing what fate awaits her. One glance at Rahul on the first day, and she feels something mysterious. The smart and confident Rahul looks at her, and it appears to him like they are soulmates, waiting to have their lives entangled in unconditional love.

6. Lost Love Late Love by Namrata Gupta

Unlike the books which give out the message of what we should do, 'Lost Love Late Love' tells the readers what not to do by exploring the all-consuming disastrous side of love. Amazon Bestselling author Namrata Gupta's fourth book examines how love can at once liberate yet stifle you through the female protagonist's experiences with two men. It examines how toxic relationships are rooted in modern society where the desire to 'control' the partners is still deep-seated. The book charts out the story of Kashika as she takes her first step into a hard corporate life while being in an emotionally abusive relationship with Vivaan, which has taken a heavy toll on her lifestyle, but she is unable to let go.

7. Eleven Graves by Aman Gupta

A series of random events and enormities, by a coterie of powerful individuals, eventuated into a fragmented, dystopian world. Jay Miller is one of the few who managed to survive while billions of people perished. Running from an invisible threat and on a pursuit of vengeance of his own, Jay, a tech wiz, is lured into an extant war whose origins are not only linked to his past but now involves an army of preternatural beings and an omnipotent enemy. He must do something he vowed never to do again, as the war threatens the fabric of reality and the future of the remaining survivors. 'Eleven Graves' is his story.

8. The Infinite Road by Shefali Arora

When you land on the crossroads of life, all you need is the courage and attitude to tread on this path covered with obstacles. For there is always a turn which basks in the glory of the sunshine. Alunkrita can go to any extent to get Anokhi's, the disabled girl she found on the streets of Chandigarh, life sorted. Her start-up idea holds the key to all her dreams and Anokhi's bright future. She plans to send Anokhi to a boarding school once her feet get operated. Parth, who broke her heart years ago, offers her the most appropriate deal for the start-up. Battling between her past and her growing fondness for her new neighbour, Siddarth, would Alunkrita make the right choices for her life?

9. The YOU beyond you by Ramzi Najjar

We always experience life through our subjective perceptions, built-up beliefs, and what we have been taught or told by others and seldomly stop to meditate on the reality surrounding us. This enlightened guide offers a method to dissolve all that is acquired as bad habits, beliefs, and energies, which have been knowingly or unknowingly gathered throughout our experiences and unlocks a new dimension of life based on what reality firmly is, through concepts that have never been heard of before.

10. Why Am I Here?: A Near-Death Experience with The Ancient of Days by Sarazen Brooks

Sarazen Brooks' first volume in The Blue Books series is a spellbinding recapitulation of an experience she had in 2009 that shook her whole concept of reality to the core. It involved the first of two near-death experiences to come within the next eight years. Her journey beyond the boundaries of time and space began with an encounter with her spirit guide, who provided an inspiring series of lessons, good news for the soul.

