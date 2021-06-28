Selective Reads You Should Not Skip In 2021 Based On The Different Genre!

Life being so fast in the current context, to spare some chunks and reading out something useful seems cumbersome’. Besides literature that is intricately complex to comprehend, I find it hard to get some space in the reader’s head. Literature has certainly undergone a metamorphosis via the light and riveting masterpieces of today's fresh authors. To guide you in selecting some masterpieces, we provide the below list of books that you should not skip and read before the end of this year.

‘If I Hadn’t Meet You’ by Shalini Ranjan

In today's fast-paced world, where time is of the essence, Shalini's debut bestseller is a short story that blends thriller, romance, and supernatural genres. It is a clear depiction of how we can be caught off guard despite our best-laid plans in life. Tisha's life goes topsy turvy when she encounters a spirit, Ambika, who forces her to find out her Mangalsutra that went missing eighteen years ago. What starts as a simple hunt for a lost chain quickly catapults into a horrific revelation about Ambika's death.

Shalini's novella is intriguing with intense chemistry between the leads and packed with some comic relief that makes it apt in today’s challenging times.

‘The Broken Ship’ by Silisti Karuriya

Silisti Karuriya has attempted to convey the fictional world of a small child through the story ‘The Broken Ship’. Where people are running after money. On the other hand, a child is happy in his world. In ‘The Broken Ship’, Silisti describes the thinking of a young child by her imaginary thoughts.

‘The Broken Ship’ is a fictional story in which Silisti has attracted people of all generations, from small children to old men, by her fictional thinking. It includes cheese horses, chocolate horses and a queen with green hair, a mermaid who takes them to a different world from real life. Silisti has an imaginary world in her mind and has written it with her pen and has recorded the ‘Golden Book of World Records.

‘Yodha of Our Times’ by Sonal Srivastava

The book—Yodha of Our Times—written by Sonal Srivastava, compiles five fictional stories central to the ideology of being persistent in our efforts and channelling our negativity to motivation. The book highlights the unsung heroes of our society that, in their capacity and through efforts, attempt to influence the perception of people and their mindset positively. The stories are narrated in poetic verses and are inspired by real-life instances. These stories not just inspire and enclose soul-stirring thoughts but also encourage readers to find the Yodha within themselves. So have you found yours?

‘Not Really Indian’ by Subhashini Prasad

Ever thought about what it is like to be Not Really Indian? Subhashini Prasad's debut book: Not Really Indian, gives the reader that insight from ten different perspectives and ten unique locations. In a compilation of short stories about women who have lived abroad, Subhashini narrates the unexpected journey of an identity crisis, acclimatisation, cross-culture romance and in some cases, betrayal. Every story promises to be a shocker with unexpected twists and endings. One of the stories, Goodbye My First Love, is a narration of her own life story of growing up in Indonesia. "Everyone has a story to tell, and that's exactly what Not Really Indian showcases through the eyes of today's modern Indian woman," Prasad says. Not Really Indian is a must-read for anyone looking for master storytelling.

‘Obsessed With The Downs’ by Samina Mushtaq Khan

The book ‘Obsessed with the dawns’ written by Ms. Samina Mushtaq Khan, is a compilation of 35 poems, the core theme of which is pain, pathos, divinity, longing and spirituality. The author has maintained a balance while writing on different themes; some poems also relate to feminism. The author has used lucid language to grab her audience well and shunned the use of complex terms so that a naïve reader would be able to understand the context.

The book is a self-published venture published under the banner of Lieper Publications Pvt Ltd, one of the leading self-publishing platforms of Kashmir Valley.

The book has already received acclaims from various platforms and has also been receiving good critical reviews.

The book is available on the Lieper’s website, Google reads, Shop-clues and Amazon’s Kindle edition.

‘Where Shadows Follow’ by Deepti Menon

How would you feel if you meandered into a tale and suddenly found it leading you up a twisted path of intrigue and evil?

Life is made up of light and shade. When you feel that things are in your control, the darkness moves in and edges the light out. That is when the shadows follow, creating an atmosphere of disquiet. The stories in this anthology do just that. They keep you wondering where they are leading you till the shadows catch up with you.

‘Shadows Never Lie’ by Deepti Menon

Are these stories or scenes out of real life?

The human mind is often the most dangerous place to be within, especially when it houses emotions like hate, prejudice, rage, and above all, envy. Shadows Never Lie is a collection of thrilling stories that have a hint of menace patterned on the mysterious outcome of envy and rage.

Get ready to delve into the dark recesses of the human mind that can be twisted beyond imagination.

‘Aabshaar Jazbaaton Ka’ by Vikas Arora

"Aabshaar Jazbaaton Ka" is a perfect cluster of Emotions of Love, Pain, Ego, Motivation and Life. Everything is inside this Book. The author admired his quote, and very soon, he decided to mould all his Shayaris in the form of his solo book. One can easily get connected with his Magnetic words and won't let your life departed from his collections. This book is a collection of 101 Quotes/Shayari's that has Emotions for all age-group. Must wear the fragrance of emotions in this book.

‘City under Curfew and other stories’ by Fazayal Shabbir

Taking a U-turn from the melodramatic stereotype stories, author Fazayal Shabbir, one of the critically acclaimed writers of Amazon bestseller short stories in India, has penned 12 short stories under the title "City under Curfew and other stories".

Each story has not only a refreshing perspective but also a realistic approach that will leave you emotional over one and nail-biting over the other. It brings together stories where a few incidents leave a stronger impact on our lives, with an unpredictable climax to each story. The author adds his touch of wittiness, which will mesmerise you, with memories of relatable incidents resurfacing. A good start for people who wish to start reading books but haven't started yet. Both avid readers and newbies would enjoy reading Fazayal's stories with a twist!

‘My Way to the Moon’ by Rubal Choudhary

The Award-Winning and Record Holding Artist Rubal Choudhary is now an author of the book "My Way to the Moon", an unusual poetry book set on the theme moon. It is a collection of prose swirling between the chants of the moon symbolising Eternity and Immortality. One could easily relate to the quotes and poetries she has carved on the topic "MOON".

The book is all about the moon and for the ones who love the moon, i.e. Selenophiles. It holds both a Bad and a Good side of a human, symbolising Love and Unity.

Recognised by Bravo International Book of Records, it is all ready to hit the market and is available on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

