Seema Singh, Meghashrey NGO Working Tirelessly To Bring Smiles On Thousands Of People

Social entrepreneur and founder of Meghashrey NGO, Seema Singh, is a known personality from Mumbai. She has been relentlessly working towards the upliftment of underprivileged people. By ensuring a better life for the ones in need has been her objective for a long period.

She was doing charity based works, and Social services are not something new to her. She has been doing this since the early 2000s. Over time, her NGO Meghashrey has helped several people. In recognition of her work, Seema Singh has received many awards like Times power Women 2020, ET inspiring Women Entrepreneurs 2021 and Times Most Influential Personalities 2021. She received the Excellence Covid Care 2021 award from Governor Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Health Minister Rajesh Tope of Maharashtra. ‘Thank you so much for congratulating me on this award. I feel great about this and would take this award not only as an award but as a responsibility and try to help more people in the coming future ‘said Seema Singh.

Along with her NGO, she has constantly supported the people at their hour of need. Whether it’s Covid, Devastation due to rain or Chiplun floods, she has extended her support to the needy people. Seema Singh says, ‘Instead of pondering how and when to start, it’s better, to begin with, a small step. The feeling of helping others and the passion is what counts’. She has seamlessly contributed a lot to society, and in the coming future, we look forward to more such people.