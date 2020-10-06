Sceptre Medical India, a leading manufacturer of antiseptic and disinfectants, is in an expansion mode to raise its manufacturing capacity and the range of products.

“We are in the process of setting up a new manufacturing unit. The new unit with three more machines for manufacture of wet wipes, will focus more on exports,” says Sanjay Manocha, CEO and one of the founder directors of Sceptre Medical, a family owned company based in Delhi and having manufacturing unit at Rai, Sonepat. With its state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated professionals, Sceptre thrives to step up exports, particularly to the UK and the US markets after acquiring necessary approvals. In fact, 30-40 per cent of the new capacity, expected to become operational by yearend, has been earmarked for exports.

The company takes pride in the fact that it has been among the pioneers in the country that has made wet wipes more than a cosmetic product. “Earlier most wet wipes were designed for cosmetic use but we have been manufacturing it more as a disinfectant for sanitizing medical devices and other sensitive hi-tech machines,” says Mr. Sanjay Manocha.

Technical Team

Started in 1994 as a trading company, dealing with medical devices, hi-tech machines and disinfectants. Sceptre Medical entered the manufacturing field in 2013 in disinfectants. This seemed a natural transition from import of these products from countries like Germany.

With a technical collaboration with RHEOSOL NW-Chemie GmbH, a German Manufacturer in cleaning agents, disinfectants, detergents and cosmetics, competitive prices, wide distribution channel and on-time delivery schedules. Sceptre is all poised to emerge as a global player. Already, the company has established itself as a supplier of international standard quality products optimizing the use of general formulations, domestic formulations. “We used to earlier import liquid disinfectants for use in dialysis machines and medical devices. Now we produce and sell the same within our country and also export,” says. Currently the company is exporting its products mostly to neighbouring countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Equipped with a strong product development team, company has been gradually expanded their product range to the bio degradable products.

The disinfectants range includes surface cleaners, fumigation and instrument cleaners used by the reputed hospitals across the country. In the wet wipes, the company offers a range of products including QAC wet wipes for cleaning in hi-tech medical devices, medicated patient bed bath wipes, 70% alcoholic wet wipes, non-alcoholic hydrogen peroxide wet wipes, baby wet wipes and also general use wet wipes. At the core of the company’s product is safety and hygiene. Thus, its products are characterized by convenient application and delivering reliable efficacy, excellent skin tolerability and maximum safety. Sceptre’s adept specialists, QC department, QA department, manufacturing department, efficient workforce and matchless resources have enabled Sceptre to serve the demands of various sectors with quality solutions which ensure that its products meet global standards. The training program for the technical staff and the internal audit of the company is efficiently monitored by Dr G L Singal Ex Drugs Controller - State of Haryana.

Sceptre has a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified manufacturing facility wherein it manufactures over 35 different formulations. Sceptre has also been certified by The Certification Body of TÜV SÜD South Asia Private Limited for implementing a Quality Management System per ISO 9001:2015 for the scope of Design, Manufacture & Supply of Hand Sanitizers, Antiseptic Solutions & Disinfectants.

Winner of ‘India’s Most Admirable Healthcare Brand-2020’ (Category: Emerging Healthcare Brands) from The Brand Story, for rising above the challenge and helping our medical warriors in enhancing the level of patient care, the company is banking on winning more laurels with its focus on quality.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company contributed considerably to the efforts to promote and bring ‘hygiene’ and ‘healthcare’ into the mainstream conversation. Sceptre’s products right from hand hygiene and skin antiseptics, surface and environment disinfectants, instrument disinfectants, Hemodialysis disinfectants, wet wipes, antiseptic swab stick for skin preparation, and other ancillary medical accessories found great demand.

The company’s clients include over 65 hospitals like Max Healthcare, Fortis, Fresenius Medical Care, Medanta, Apollo Hospitals, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre. Sceptre has also emerged as a notable icon in the pharma field by adding corporate giants like American Express, NDTV, Citi Bank, Accenture, GMR Airport, DTC and the like to its clientele. With its growing recognition all over the country, Sceptre is set to become the favourite household brand in providing a one-stop solution for disinfection.

The company’s objective is to build customer-centric capabilities of diversified field force using new-age learning tools, in the field of antiseptics, wet wipes and disinfectants. Given new directions to the growth and maintaining quality standards are various family members and directors. Sanjay Manocha (Managing Director), Sceptre Medical is at the helm of the distribution network with an eye to widening the market penetration within the country and around the globe.

Archna Manocha, another director, oversees Sceptre’s operations right from Procurement and program management, to lean manufacturing implementation and strategies for business growth along with administerial management.

Another key member and director of the company is Siddharth Manocha who has also played a pivotal role in shaping Sceptre as a market leader. With a business management and law degree, Siddharth oversees the company’s legal compliance with applicable state and central laws. He masterminds marketing and sales prospects of the company, corporate communications, risk management as well as internal audits. He also works closely with Sceptre’s executive team to develop and implement growth opportunities in the industry.

