Saving Lives Through Her Instagram In This Pandemic, Our Real Life Hero Neetu Bisht

Social media has become very popular for today's generation. It has truly influenced the people and the entire world. Instagram is one of the most popular platforms today, and Neetu Bisht is a well-known face who helped many people in this pandemic period. She helped more than 100 people through her Instagram in Covid-19.

When people were out of resources, looking for beds and plasma in hospitals, She stood like a pillar and lent a hand to all those in need through her Instagram story. She kept posting about anything and everything round-the-clock. As soon as she would get any information on any needy person, she would post it on her story and find volunteers who were ready to help them. She looked for people who can provide plasma, hospital beds and help needy people by providing them oxygen cylinders or get them refilled.

Neetu collected many leads from different cities. Then she uploaded these to her StoryStory. In the StoryStory, she mentioned the name of the towns and their contact details. That helped many needy people. According to the area, people could easily contact the volunteers and get those resources and save their lives like that she becomes a lifesaver for many people.

These stories are known as "StoreWe." It is a rhyme to StoryStory. "StoreWe '' is a kind of StoryStory that contains all the information about the volunteers and the needy under the Atma Nirbhar Campaign. It showed the togetherness of people, like how people stand for each other in this pandemic period without relying on the Government or any external source to help themselves.

Instagram stories act as an entertainment platform for many of us, but they surely can be used to help others and provide information as and when needed.

The world needs help this time. We have to help others and be like Neetu Bisht. We always have to keep it in mind; we can do those things which we want. So always be dedicated and help others to make a better society.

She proved that social media is not merely a source of entertainment; it can be used for various other reasons.

Instagram Handle link of Neetu Bisht: iam_neetubisht_

