Satyajit Majumder Shares His Riveting Views On Redefining The Digital Advertising Landscape Through Influencer Marketing

Influencer marketing is a valuable channel to create ongoing conversations about brands on social media platforms by recognising the power of social media presence.

Everyone knows an advertisement when they look at one on their TV channels or now on their social media feed. However, we scroll or change the channel when an ad spot hits us. It is mass reach, and we can't avoid the power of that.

But, what about the advertisements around brands? Here comes the power of a well-crafted influencer campaign.

Today, social media influencers are opinion makers, conversation makers, trendsetters — basically a selected group of people with a common interest.

Most importantly, influencers are voices of the mass who got ears. These influencers are experts in their niche or subject matter experts or simply good content creators.

Their recommendations serve as social proof for brands owing to trust reposed in them by the target audience.

One such name in the industry is Satyajit Majumder, popularly known as Thetwoinoneguy. Satyajit is a popular name among the country's bloggers and influencers.

His keen interest in exploring fashion and fitness propelled him to step into the world of modelling in the year 2017. Initially, he was made to feel inadequate and incompetent because of his physique, but he surpassed all his fears and continued to soar. Besides completing his MBA, he continued endorsing thousands of brands. He shares his views on how influencer marketing is redefining the digital advertising landscape.

Essential to brand marketing

Influencer marketing is often a part of a larger marketing plan for brands, encompassing social media marketing and content marketing. Though influencer marketing has been around in some form for about half a century, the social media era led to its crystallisation and amplification of its value to brands worldwide.

Influencer marketing refers to a form of social media marketing, which leverages endorsements and product mentions from individuals with large social media followers to drive the brand's message and maximise its reach.

Influencer marketing in a marketing plan

The proliferation of social media platforms, changes in customers' tastes and preferences, and diminishing consumer loyalties amid monopolistic competition has provided a fill into influencer marketing in the past few years.

As more brands augment digital marketing efforts, statistics indicate that it may be inadequate to maximise the reach.

Influencer marketing is new-age marketing that overcomes the digital ad fatigue, lending authenticity to the brand message. It is a valuable channel to create ongoing conversations about brands on social media platforms by recognising the power of social media presence. The multiplier benefits of influencer marketing go beyond clicks and engagements to influence tangible business outcomes, including attracting new customers, remarketing, cultivating a league of brand loyalists, and maximising customer lifetime revenue.

Planning and measuring influencer marketing efforts

The scope of influencer marketing is widening to become a discipline itself. Implementing an influencer marketing campaign requires concerted strategy and planning. It is imperative to know your target audience and the message you want to convey at the outset. One must be clear about the campaign's goals — be it brand awareness, engaging conversation, driving app installs, or increasing sales.

Subsequently, one must identify and shortlist suitable influencers and categorise them according to their preferences and utility. Marketing platforms, networks, and even a simple Google search are excellent methods for conducting influencer research.

Just influencer selection isn't enough to get content right

Content is at the centrepiece of influencer marketing campaigns. But what is good content? Good content instantly strikes a chord with your target audience through immersive storytelling.

The content in influencer marketing campaigns should address questions like "What's your brand story?" "What is the creator's unique perspective behind it?"

These experiences aligning with brand messaging motivate customers to fulfil the key objectives of the campaign. Additionally, an optimised content distribution beyond social media channels such as print and TV advertisements, newsletters, etc., serves as a viable option for widening the campaign reach.

Role of technology

Emerging technologies, including Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, etc., lend a new dimension to influencer marketing. Today, brands have become aware of the difference between 'just generating likes' or 'driving authentic engagement.'

Data analytics helps marketers gain an in-depth understanding of the consumers' persona in real-time, which helps in optimising the campaigns early on. Automation also helps handpick the most suitable influencers from the lot, classifying them according to their attributes, thereby enabling the marketers to make informed decisions.

Technology is thus an enabler to improving operational efficiency and enhancing customer experiences.

There are tools available that help you measure the particular influencer profile on different key parameters, and based on that; you can select influencers to measure or campaign post-execution.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine