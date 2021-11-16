Satellite Cowork Redefines ‘Flexible Coworking Space’ For Indian Market

Assisting companies and organizations in India with cost-effective approaches, Satellite Cowork is helping businesses by facilitating numerous coworking spaces. This internationally renowned coworking space provider has been a boon for numerous companies and organizations as they are focused on providing sophistication to all working places.

Flexible Coworking Space Provider, Satellite Cowork has elevated and propagated the concept of ‘Co-working space’ in India and abroad. The brand is working aggressively with an expansion plan of one million square feet. The expansion is happening on a pan-India level and is of modern, new-age coworking spaces across Northern, Western and Southern India. Bringing a new idea of facilitating a more stimulated coworking culture to the table, Satellite Cowork introduced itself in India. The firm aims to alter the general notion regarding the coworking spaces; they want the companies to become cost-efficient and provide them the opportunity to share space with like-minded people to work collaboratively, bringing out the best productivity.

Satellite Cowork, having a team of experts in the target market, has also tied up with Investopedia Consultant to expand across every region of the nation. Apart from this, Realty assistant, an international property consultant, is also the exclusive strategic business partner and expansion manager for Satellite Cowork with an initial target of achieving one million square feet of real estate space aggregation.

The corporation plans to provide sector-inspired coworking spaces like the Designer’s Den for interior designers to creative designers that create a community empowering one another under the same umbrella. The brand intends to focus on presenting the consumer with highly sophisticated and exquisite coworking spaces that may accommodate organizations of all sizes and categories from sufficing the needs of professionals, start-ups, and mid-large size enterprises.

The company also provides spaces accessible around the clock 24*7, 365 days to provide maximum flexibility and hassle-free operations to all their valuable clients. They also ensure that all the coworking spaces are equipped with standard collaborative zones, meeting rooms, conference rooms, auditorium, event space, cafeteria, and are designed as per international quality and standards. Further, the company is also working on plans to integrate Technological advancement and automation with premium workspaces.

“Layouts, Cost-cutting, and Work from Home were some of the ways through which companies tried to survive the havoc of the Pandemic and post-Covid. As things are getting normal, demand for flexible and coworking spaces has been sky-rocketing. Fulfilling the demands by companies and big corporate names, our company have been successful in providing them with a unique and new alternative which, without a doubt, is beneficial for the companies as well as their employees and this is one of the reasons more companies and organizations are inclining towards Coworking space,” says Ankit Aditya Pradhan, CEO & Founder of Realty Assistant that is the exclusive strategic business partner and expansion manager of Satellite Cowork.

Bringing a ray of hope through facilitating a conducive and productive workplace, Satellite Cowork has been a boon to many companies that have been sustaining huge losses during the Pandemic. Further, Satellite Cowork is expanding its network starting from Noida in North, Bengaluru in South, to Pune in the West.