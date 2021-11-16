Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Satellite Cowork Redefines ‘Flexible Coworking Space’ For Indian Market

Satellite Cowork Redefines ‘Flexible Coworking Space’ For Indian Market

Trending

Satellite Cowork Redefines ‘Flexible Coworking Space’ For Indian Market
outlookindia.com
2021-11-16T20:56:53+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 8:56 pm

Assisting companies and organizations in India with cost-effective approaches, Satellite Cowork is helping businesses by facilitating numerous coworking spaces. This internationally renowned coworking space provider has been a boon for numerous companies and organizations as they are focused on providing sophistication to all working places.

Flexible Coworking Space Provider, Satellite Cowork has elevated and propagated the concept of ‘Co-working space’ in India and abroad. The brand is working aggressively with an expansion plan of one million square feet. The expansion is happening on a pan-India level and is of modern, new-age coworking spaces across Northern, Western and Southern India. Bringing a new idea of facilitating a more stimulated coworking culture to the table, Satellite Cowork introduced itself in India. The firm aims to alter the general notion regarding the coworking spaces; they want the companies to become cost-efficient and provide them the opportunity to share space with like-minded people to work collaboratively, bringing out the best productivity.

Satellite Cowork, having a team of experts in the target market, has also tied up with Investopedia Consultant to expand across every region of the nation. Apart from this, Realty assistant, an international property consultant, is also the exclusive strategic business partner and expansion manager for Satellite Cowork with an initial target of achieving one million square feet of real estate space aggregation.

The corporation plans to provide sector-inspired coworking spaces like the Designer’s Den for interior designers to creative designers that create a community empowering one another under the same umbrella. The brand intends to focus on presenting the consumer with highly sophisticated and exquisite coworking spaces that may accommodate organizations of all sizes and categories from sufficing the needs of professionals, start-ups, and mid-large size enterprises.

The company also provides spaces accessible around the clock 24*7, 365 days to provide maximum flexibility and hassle-free operations to all their valuable clients. They also ensure that all the coworking spaces are equipped with standard collaborative zones, meeting rooms, conference rooms, auditorium, event space, cafeteria, and are designed as per international quality and standards. Further, the company is also working on plans to integrate Technological advancement and automation with premium workspaces.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

“Layouts, Cost-cutting, and Work from Home were some of the ways through which companies tried to survive the havoc of the Pandemic and post-Covid. As things are getting normal, demand for flexible and coworking spaces has been sky-rocketing. Fulfilling the demands by companies and big corporate names, our company have been successful in providing them with a unique and new alternative which, without a doubt, is beneficial for the companies as well as their employees and this is one of the reasons more companies and organizations are inclining towards Coworking space,” says Ankit Aditya Pradhan, CEO & Founder of Realty Assistant that is the exclusive strategic business partner and expansion manager of Satellite Cowork.

Bringing a ray of hope through facilitating a conducive and productive workplace, Satellite Cowork has been a boon to many companies that have been sustaining huge losses during the Pandemic. Further, Satellite Cowork is expanding its network starting from Noida in North, Bengaluru in South, to Pune in the West.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Manish Maurya: Leading Entrepreneur Astounding The World Of Victory

Manish Maurya: Leading Entrepreneur Astounding The World Of Victory

Cricketer Ganeshraj Narvekar Is A Man With Diversified Skills. Here’s All You Need To Know!

Zeno Health 'Rahat Ki Goli' Campaign Makes Medicine Buying Stress-Free

'WassupDubai' Head Honcho Rajiv Balani Has Emerged As A Leading Media And Entertainment Professional Of The Present Time

Producer Oshan Raj Proved That Hard Work And Faith In Yourself Assists You In Achieving The Goal You Want

Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa Is A Prominent Icon Who Is Known For His Multi-Talents

EdTech Startup EdSarrthi Helps Repeaters To Bridge Knowledge To Crack Competitive Examinations

Tethereum (T99): Investing In The New Risk-Free Coin, We Provide You More Options To Invest Without Losing Time And Money.

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Aces High

Aces High

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Captain Rohaneet Singh Raina's Journey In The Aviation Industry Is All About Perseverance And Dedication

Captain Rohaneet Singh Raina's Journey In The Aviation Industry Is All About Perseverance And Dedication

Top 10 IT Staff Augmentation Services In The World 2022

Top 10 IT Staff Augmentation Services In The World 2022

FAARMS - An Amazon For The Farming Community Founded By Ex-Bankers Taranbir Singh & Alok Duggal

FAARMS - An Amazon For The Farming Community Founded By Ex-Bankers Taranbir Singh & Alok Duggal

Assiduus Global Eliminates Biggest Obstacles Brands Encounter To Propel Rapid Business Expansion

Assiduus Global Eliminates Biggest Obstacles Brands Encounter To Propel Rapid Business Expansion

Read More from Outlook

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Seema Guha / According to Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) passed by the US Congress in 2017, any country working against US interests will be under sanctions.

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Naseer A Ganai / Using innocent civilians as human shields, getting them killed in cross-firing and then conveniently labelling them as OGWs is part of GOIs rulebook now, alleges Mehbooba Mufti.

EXCLUSIVE: I Don't Think I Am Hardik's Replacement: Iyer

EXCLUSIVE: I Don't Think I Am Hardik's Replacement: Iyer

Koushik Paul / Venkatesh Iyer, who plays as an all-rounder for Madhya Pradesh and Kolkata Knight Riders, wants to execute the tips learnt from KKR coach Brendon McCullum.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement