Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Sarvedyam Is Bringing The Traditional Kulfi Back

Founder Shubham Agnihotri, said that the brand of Kulfi and Frozen Desserts is being launched in the entire Maharashtra under the name of Sarvedyam - Desh ki Mithaas.

Sarvedyam Is Bringing The Traditional Kulfi Back
Shubham Agnihotri, Founder, Sarvedyam

Trending

Sarvedyam Is Bringing The Traditional Kulfi Back
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T19:55:01+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 7:55 pm

The situation after pandemic has forced business owners across the world to sit, relax and reinvent the business strategies to cater to the changing consumer mindset. For Sarvedyam, a brand who changed the scenario of milk supply is now launching a range of traditional kulfis and other frozen deserts.

There is a saying that “The best way to predict the future is to create it.”. This saying fits well with Shubham Agnihotri of Wardha district who is doing wonders in his milk supply venture.

Today, where there has been a decrease in jobs in the whole country after Corona. Young generation is worried about their future. In such a situation, the coming forward of youths like Shubham is commendable.

Shubham Agnihotri, Founder, “Sarvedyam” said that the brand of Kulfi and Frozen Desserts is being launched in the entire Maharashtra under the name of Sarvedyam - Desh ki Mithaas. These products will be manufactured at the factory located in Wardha and then will be distributed across the state through company's owned cold transport. He said that he will pay a lot of attention to the cleanliness aspect right from making the product to selling it. He further says that his startup is an attempt to make the people of Maharashtra self-reliant.

When the indian economy is fighting for ways to control their falling revenues, this small town based start-up is eyeing big returns with a great approach. Shubham Agnihotri is a hospitality professional with a vast experience in milk sector, and know the way milk industry works. After a successful trial, he is currently launching five carts in Wardha and is optimistic about his plans to expand its reach to other parts of Maharashtra within six months. He is confident on the model he has zeroed on at,” he says. Shubham is also planning a unique display counter for catering needs.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Shubham explains that there was no such company in the whole of Maharashtra that made traditional kulfi in more than 15 flavors from pure milk. At the same time, he wanted to do something that would open new doors of employment in his state.

To make these products, processed milk will be used in the milk plant of Sarvedyam itself. For this, distributors will be appointed in every district who will sell these products across the state through rickshaw cycle carts fitted with freezers. All products will also be available for catering and weddings.

As soon as the launch of this brand, entire Maharashtra will be benefited in terms of employment and people can earn good profit by becoming its distributor with very less cost. There is a profit of 30% to 40% for the distributors.

Its trial has been done in Wardha district and by the end of this year, these products will be available for banquet and catering besides sale on handcarts. Sale counters will also be set up at major shops in the state.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Books To Read In December Featuring Mainak Dhar, Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious', Anagha Ratish

Books To Read In December Featuring Mainak Dhar, Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious', Anagha Ratish

NFT Games India: The New Way To Play

Mukunda Foods- Building The Kitchens Of Tomorrow

Making His YouTube Game Stronger - Make Way For Ace YouTuber Awanish Singh

The Finest Range Of Luxury Watches One Can Ever Get Is Now Available At 'The Kettle Kids'

The Market Leader In Indian Real Estate Events, Pradeep Pinto, CEO – Adsync Advertising LLC, Dubai

Eternal Hospital (EHCC) Jaipur, The First To Perform TAVI/TAVR In Rajasthan

The Colossal Amount Of Eva Menta's Followers Made Her A Notable Instagram Celebrity*

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Role Of Venus In Different Houses

Role Of Venus In Different Houses

Best Hiring App? How Goodspace Is Creating A Buzz In The Employment-Oriented Online Services Market.

Best Hiring App? How Goodspace Is Creating A Buzz In The Employment-Oriented Online Services Market.

World's First Sustainable Blockchain Ecosystem 5ire Announces The Launch Of 5ire Capital

World's First Sustainable Blockchain Ecosystem 5ire Announces The Launch Of 5ire Capital

Ajay Shetty Advises The Youth To Work Hard & Execute New Ideas.

Ajay Shetty Advises The Youth To Work Hard & Execute New Ideas.

Read More from Outlook

Explainer | Why A Democratic India Must Junk Draconian AFSPA

Explainer | Why A Democratic India Must Junk Draconian AFSPA

Ashutosh Sharma / Experts believe the AFSPA has caused more harm to the Indian State in insurgency-hit areas than mitigating problems. Here’s why.

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Naseer A Ganai / Has the AFSPA become an ideological Act, a tool to revise Kashmir history? Many analysts believe so.

Advertisement