Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Sarvagya Bharill, Who Is The Master Of Direct Selling, Runs An Ambulance For The Animals

Let's know what achievements this young man has marked in the last ten years.

Sarvagya Bharill, Who Is The Master Of Direct Selling, Runs An Ambulance For The Animals

Trending

Sarvagya Bharill, Who Is The Master Of Direct Selling, Runs An Ambulance For The Animals
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T16:48:59+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 4:48 pm

If you have the zeal to do something good, then any extraordinary work can be done easily. Sarvagya Bharill has presented similar examples from Rajasthan. Sarvagya is the person who runs the ambulance for the animals. Due to his immense love for animals, he has also formed the People for Animal Liberation (PAL). This organization spread awareness to the people about animal rights. This organization does a great amount of awareness work by taking out peaceful demonstrations and rallies in many cities of India, which international media have covered in the past. Sarvagya Bharill operates an ambulance service in Jaipur with financial support, receiving calls and reaching the injured animal and treating them. The organization works closely with PETA and MERCY FOR ANIMALS.

Connected with mother nature, environment and animal love, he made himself self-dependent in the initial years of his life

According to Sarvagya, loving the environment is the responsibility of all of us. This is why he has planted 1000 medicinal plants on his birthday this year, which will be used to make Ayurvedic medicine in a few months. Sarvagya Bharill has done graduation in Philosophy. At the same time, he has had a special interest in entrepreneurship since childhood. Due to his keen interest in entrepreneurship, Sarvagya created an earning platform for himself at an early age on his level. Recalling his childhood days, Sarvgya said that at the age of 10, he, along with two of his friends, had started a children's club, in which he used to give them a space to play. He used to charge his membership. Those taking membership also got companions to play at the provided place.
Master of Direct Selling, Millions of Views on Social Media, it is worth mentioning that Sarvagya Bharill is also considered the master of direct selling business. Recently he has completed his ten years in it. After studying Management at Warrick Business School in England, Sarvgya chose a direct selling business and worked hard day and night for it. Today, those direct selling businesses inspire people to choose entrepreneurship as their career. Apart from this, he also motivates people by giving speeches on spiritual subjects. He has recently funded startup companies by joining several angel investment groups. Sarvagya's live and recorded videos related to direct selling have been viewed more than 10 million times on social media. He teaches people to choose the right direct selling company and consider doing business with them only through these videos.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

SEO: 'Brands Need It More In Post Covid Era' Says Navneet Kaushal, CEO PageTraffic

SEO: 'Brands Need It More In Post Covid Era' Says Navneet Kaushal, CEO PageTraffic

Ashley Massengill Talks About How Delegating Helped Her Elevate To An 8-Figure Empire

REVEALED: Actress Srishti Shukla Aka Srish's Secret To Achieving Unmatchable Popularity Over The Internet

The Golden Age Of Tourism: How Ravi Rajapaksha Created His Travel Empire.

Kamal Cheema - A Name Which Is Gaining Recognition For Her Acting, Modelling And Writing Skills

Prerona Das Roy Is Promoting The Art Of Bengal Muslin Weaving Through "Label Prerona"

Maharashtra Dazzles, Attracts MoUs Worth USD 2 Bn In The Dubai Expo

Dhadak Kamgar Union's Abhijeet Rane to Wage War Against Credit Card, Loan-Interest Extortionists

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

Mapping The Sea

Mapping The Sea

Reaping The Whirlwind

Reaping The Whirlwind

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Celebrated Photographer Hemang Shah Plans To Start A Media And Entertainment Company In Dubai

Celebrated Photographer Hemang Shah Plans To Start A Media And Entertainment Company In Dubai

Real World Applications Will Shape India's Drone Ecosystem – SKYLARK DRONES

Real World Applications Will Shape India's Drone Ecosystem – SKYLARK DRONES

Astrology And Spirituality A Milestone To Success Shivam Angurala

Astrology And Spirituality A Milestone To Success Shivam Angurala

Aakash Yadav – A Man Of Multi-Trades In A Metaverse Of Blockchains.

Aakash Yadav – A Man Of Multi-Trades In A Metaverse Of Blockchains.

Read More from Outlook

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Seema Guha / Prime Minister Modi and Vladimir Putin have a clear vision of the India-Russia relations and are unlikely to be battered by ties with third countries (China-Russia or India-US).

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Ashutosh Sharma / Nagaland civilian killings are likely to derail the peace process at a time when New Delhi was fast-tracking talks with several political groups in the insurgency-hit region.

Analysis: Why Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management Will Be A Masterstroke

Analysis: Why Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management Will Be A Masterstroke

Soumitra Bose / Indian cricket team's new head coach Rahul Dravid is happy that new players took their opportunities in the India vs New Zealand series that the hosts won 1-0 in Mumbai.

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Seema Guha / India and Bangladesh are jointly observing 'Maitri Diwas' to commemorate 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War 1971 and India's role in the neighbouring nation's freedom struggle.

Advertisement