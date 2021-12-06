Sarvagya Bharill, Who Is The Master Of Direct Selling, Runs An Ambulance For The Animals

If you have the zeal to do something good, then any extraordinary work can be done easily. Sarvagya Bharill has presented similar examples from Rajasthan. Sarvagya is the person who runs the ambulance for the animals. Due to his immense love for animals, he has also formed the People for Animal Liberation (PAL). This organization spread awareness to the people about animal rights. This organization does a great amount of awareness work by taking out peaceful demonstrations and rallies in many cities of India, which international media have covered in the past. Sarvagya Bharill operates an ambulance service in Jaipur with financial support, receiving calls and reaching the injured animal and treating them. The organization works closely with PETA and MERCY FOR ANIMALS.

Connected with mother nature, environment and animal love, he made himself self-dependent in the initial years of his life

According to Sarvagya, loving the environment is the responsibility of all of us. This is why he has planted 1000 medicinal plants on his birthday this year, which will be used to make Ayurvedic medicine in a few months. Sarvagya Bharill has done graduation in Philosophy. At the same time, he has had a special interest in entrepreneurship since childhood. Due to his keen interest in entrepreneurship, Sarvagya created an earning platform for himself at an early age on his level. Recalling his childhood days, Sarvgya said that at the age of 10, he, along with two of his friends, had started a children's club, in which he used to give them a space to play. He used to charge his membership. Those taking membership also got companions to play at the provided place.

Master of Direct Selling, Millions of Views on Social Media, it is worth mentioning that Sarvagya Bharill is also considered the master of direct selling business. Recently he has completed his ten years in it. After studying Management at Warrick Business School in England, Sarvgya chose a direct selling business and worked hard day and night for it. Today, those direct selling businesses inspire people to choose entrepreneurship as their career. Apart from this, he also motivates people by giving speeches on spiritual subjects. He has recently funded startup companies by joining several angel investment groups. Sarvagya's live and recorded videos related to direct selling have been viewed more than 10 million times on social media. He teaches people to choose the right direct selling company and consider doing business with them only through these videos.