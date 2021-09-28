Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Sarpmitra Akash Jadhav Doing The Unthinkable, Rescues Snakes Above Superstitions

Akash has been pursuing distinct goals vividly and is greatly contributing to humanity. The work gained recognition because of his hard work and patience.

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 6:22 pm

Misunderstanding clubbed with superstitions may lead to fatal outcomes, and often may species face this wrath. Snakes, for instance, are often killed subject to the same. Since each living thing has the right to live on earth, there is a need of spreading the right information about them. Keeping this thought in mind, Akash Jadhav took the task of rescuing snakes and wild animals.

Born in a middle-class family in Nagarde, a small village in Ahmednagar, he had to leave his studies after class 7 owing to weak financial conditions. However, he endeavoured to protect the snakes on account of humanity. With hard work and YouTube Channel Named "Sarpmitra Akash Jadhav", today he touched the pinnacle of success. Net Worth Spot of the site touches a net worth of $5.11 million.

There is an underlying incident to his journey. In 2007, he got to know that one of his relatives from Satara, Sunil Bhambal, used to rescue snakes. Astonishing against the permission of the family, Akash started learning the skills from him. Within one year, he was well acquainted with different species of Indian snakes and also mastered the art of saving them. Finally, he started this work in the year 2008.

He says it is usually a busy affair with 5 to 10 rescue calls per day. "I was ready every time, no matter what time I got a rescue call. The workload was Increasing, so I thought to have more people in our team, and now we work as a team".

Because of superstitions, he considers that people don't have proper knowledge of treatment or first aid after a snakes bite. This leads to casualties, and hence awareness needs to be created. He adds, "So, with rescue work, I started to make people aware. A house to house campaign and awareness in colleges was started regarding first aid".

On his YouTube Channel, he aims to share his knowledge with the entire nation. Rescue videos are uploaded on the channel, and it is getting a strong positive response from the audience. Today, he has grown with a family of more than 4 Million + (40 Lakh plus people) on the channel. It attracts more than 21.28 million views a month and about 709 thousand views each day.

Akash has been pursuing distinct goals vividly and is greatly contributing to humanity. The work gained recognition because of his hard work and patience.

 https://instagram.com/sarpmitra.akashjadhav25?utm_medium=copy_link

