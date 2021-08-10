Sardar Guy From Amritsar Helping And Training How To Tie Turban: Manmeet Singh Gogna

The Past actor is working on a big project that will be releasing soon. Manmeet combines talent and hard work with good looks and charisma. Manmeet’s dream is to work with renowned brands and to act in songs. His hard work and patience have paid off, and he is all set to move ahead in his acting and modelling career. The Past actor is currently working on a big project, which will be announced soon, and is ready for release.“I have a feeling that my time will come now,” says the actor with hope and positivity.

Manmeet will surely win the audience’s heart with his talent and hard work. The actor has already achieved success in the modelling world and is all set now to make a mark in acting.

Manmeet is an upcoming star from Amritsar. However, his entry into the world of acting and modelling wasn’t easy. But the journey of entering the modelling and acting world was not that easy, having no Godfather to guide him or help him. Whatever he has achieved is by dint of sheer hard work and talent.

In the last one-and-a-half years, the Covid pandemic has impacted many lives and industries. Manmeet, too was affected by it. But he did not give up and waited for the right time. He diverted his mind with another art, which was craft and skills, which helped him immensely to keep his mind positive and keep himself calm in this crucial time.

Manmeet strongly believes that “if a person is willing to do something in life, whatever it is, just focus on that perspective. When you try again and again, and we succeed in our goal, then the celebration of success is more enjoyable.”

The world of glamour and modelling is always visualised as branded clothes, branded cars, high-profile lifestyles and more, but the backstage life and hard work are totally beyond the understanding of common people.

The long hours of standing, months and months of travelling, tremendously competition, the need to maintain a toned physique, spending the whole day in make-up and mostly working for extremely long hours.

To be a model or an actor is not a walk in the park. It requires high determination, punctuality, hard work, creativity, acting skills… the list is never-ending. Especially for a newcomer, it is a very tricky task to step successfully into the world of glamour.

Meet one such upcoming model, who is blessed with an attractive personality, charisma, good looks and incredible talent – Manmeet Singh Gogna.

