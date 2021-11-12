Saqib Wani Rising High As An Actor Following Dilip Kumar As His Idol For Method Acting

Dilip Kumar has always been an institution when it comes to acting and talents. He has been the source of rich talent and exceptional skills for acting, and every movie speaks about his acting. This has made him an inspiration for many. One of these includes the talented actor from Kashmir called Saqib Wani. He has always kept Dilip Kumar as his inspiration and loves to follow him to become a method actor. Wani always wants to work on similar projects, which Dilip Kumar has worked.

The unconventional approach towards acting of Dilip Kumar has always fascinated Saqib Wani. He feels no one can touch the level of Dilip Kumar, and similar is his story, especially when he has his unconventional approach towards acting. Regardless of the role size, the impact you create with your performance speaks it all. This is the lesson, which Wani has leant from the late veteran actor. Wani got the chance to attend workshops with veteran actors like Irrfan Khan, Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah during his theatre days, and this is where he acquired the idea of method acting.

He has been good as a method actor and wants to get into the skin of the given role. He tried the same approach while shooting for the digital venture Bard of Blood, wherein he plays a negative part that has been given to him in the Pashto language as he was trained in Afghani language trainer who helped him pick the accurate words and dialogue delivery. This is where he got the chance to learn the literal meaning of words. All these things have shaped his acting skills a lot. He soon started working for national TV channels like Colors. His impressive roles led him to gain Netflix popular series - Bard of Blood, produced under Shah Rukh Khan's production banner - Khan's RedChillies Entertainment.

While talking about his action-packed series, he was trained for several action scenes by the known action director from Hollywood called Ryan D'Cruz, and he has worked with films like Baaghi. Wani is a known name in Kashmir, and with his exceptional acting skills, he has acted in several digital and other content. Recently, he acted and directed a song called the loan on top record label zee Music company that seemed to have gone viral on the web. The song managed to gain a huge round of applause, and it remains a testimony to this fact. So, with trying a couple of things in his career, he intends to come close to the yardstick set by Dilip Kumar.