Sanjaysinh Sukhdevsinh Gohil: A Selfless Soul Working Tirelessly For The Betterment Of His City And State

With tremendous contributions in various government projects and initiatives, Sanjaysinh Sukhdevsinh Gohil has become the most sought politician across Gujarat and India.

We have come across many young talents of entrepreneurs and business people achieving great heights of success. Now it's time to have a glimpse of one amazing personality who has thoroughly worked hard for society and its welfare activity – Sanjaysinh Sukhdevsinh Gohil. His main motive in life is to work for the people and their state. His work list is endless. His efficient work changed the phase of the city very positively, which has benefited the people largely.

He always took the initiative at the time of difficulties and natural calamities for his city and state. Sanjay Singh is the Former President of taluka Panchayat Ghogha, Bhavnagar. The ghagra district has always faced big difficulties during the rainy season as the ocean water enters the city due to the ancient wall built by the British people prior to India's independence. Since there was no civic body or local government to maintain it, this badly affected the people residing there. By going through all the studies, Sanjaysinh took a step ahead to solve this matter and wrote a letter to the Prime Minister of India for quick work and response.

Even in the pandemic where the whole country was suffering, he took the initiative for four villages of Ghogha district to set up covid hospitals. He wrote a letter to the collector, and Sanjaysinh himself arranged food and bed for the patients. His kind work enhances his humble personality. He also requested the government to do lockdown if necessary but save the people. He also took necessary steps when the government announced to give relief to farmers under the government scheme and helped them by filling forms online. Sanjaysinh addresses the problem of farmers as numerous farmers were not able to fill the form online as collector offices were closed due to covid restrictions. So he requested the Prime Minister to extend the date of filling the form for the farmer relief scheme; otherwise, many farmers would be not able to grab the benefits in this tough time.

These are only some glances of stupendous work done by Sanjaysinh for the people. He is one of the most respected personalities in Gujarat state's political structure, which has continuously worked hard griding himself every day to give desired outputs to his people! The success of his work has reached Shri Rahul Gandhi Sir as well, who honoured him for his outstanding contribution to the Shakti project.

