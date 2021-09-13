Sanjay Chaudhary, One Of The Leading Political Strategists Of The Country

Dr Sanjay Choudhary is a stalwart who, by his outstanding strength and vigour of mind and spirit, has established himself in various fields. He is presently working as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Physical education at Satyawati College and the University of Delhi.

He is the Head of The Department of Physical education is playing an increasingly important role in helping youth to lead healthy lifestyles in the face of the staggering youth obesity. He is also a very important person in various decision-making committees.

He is also working as the Member of the Advisory Council of Mass Awareness on Water Conservation. Here he plays the principle role of advising the Ministry of Water Resources, Government of India on Mass Awareness on Water Conservation and ways to conserve it.

He had worked as an Advisor to the Chief Minister, Government of Uttarakhand. He worked as a bridge between all important bodies and organisations and guided them for better implementation from time to time.

He worked as OSD at Uttarakhand Residential University, Almora, Uttarakhand. He previously worked in the Department of Physical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi. At the age of 40 has extensive and versatile work experience of more than 18 years.

He had also associated himself with various renowned organisations and professional bodies. He was the secretary of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Joint secretary, Delhi University Student Union, Member, Advisory Committee of Water Resources, Executive Counselor and presidential candidate General Secretary at NSUI candidate, Vice President at Delhi State Youth Congress, Joint Secretary at Indira Gandhi College, Chairperson at Jeewan Jyoti Sr Sec School, Manager at Jeewan Jyoti public school.

Since 1994 when he was in college, he has actively involved himself in the activities of the Congress Party from the grassroots level.

He always emphasised how to convey thoughts and ideas of the Congress party to common people in a very simplified way by organising meetings from time to time at different levels throughout India. He has taught several students and tried spreading his light of education.

His students have attained many achievements and made him more proud as a leader and teacher.

He has many notable achievements and has taken part in various international conferences, workshops and seminars.

Sanjay Chaudhary was a chief part of the 23rd Senior National Baseball Championship, UGC Sponsored National Conference, UGC Sponsored International Conference, SSA Training Programme.

Along with all these, he with his vast knowledge and experience has published several Research papers, namely "Comparative Study Of Personality Traits of High and Low hockey players", "A Comparative Study Of Physical Fitness of High and low attitude Soccer players", "Warm and Humid Environment", Application of Technology in Physical education and sports".

He has also been the author of several books named "Historical Development of Sports",

"Sports Manual", "Physical Fitness and Sports", ``Sports Psychology", "Sports medicine", "Health and Nutrition'' ``Basic Rules of Physical education.

In his short span of years, he has vividly proved his capability in different fields, and he will work for the nation forever.