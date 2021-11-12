Sahil Aggarwal: Promoting A Sense Of Balance With Shivya Ayurveda

Today, it is becoming increasingly apparent that there is a growing imbalance in people's physical and mental wellbeing. Mr. Sahil Aggarwal hopes to restore equilibrium by providing natural and holistic healthcare options to everyone through his wellness start-up – Shivya Ayurveda.

Sahil Aggarwal's Mission for Shivya Ayurveda

Mr. Aggarwal has built the Shivya Ayurveda brand on years of research and planning. His mission is to make India's traditional wellness system more accessible to the general public.

The brand is working towards making Ayurveda healthcare, one of the world's oldest medical systems, more adaptable to the modern world and reliable as a medical aide.

As the CEO, Mr. Aggarwal is moulding the brand to change the way the world perceives Ayurveda.

He wants Shivya Ayurveda to be recognized for its authentic and traditional support for contemporary lifestyle issues. And he has driven the brand forward with a result-oriented approach that provides tangible solutions and outcomes to those seeking the help of this alternative wellness path.