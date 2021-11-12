Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Sahil Aggarwal: Promoting A Sense Of Balance With Shivya Ayurveda

Enabling a new outlook for one of India's oldest systems.

Sahil Aggarwal: Promoting A Sense Of Balance With Shivya Ayurveda
Sahil Aggarwal, Founder, Shivya Ayurveda

Trending

Sahil Aggarwal: Promoting A Sense Of Balance With Shivya Ayurveda
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T18:04:21+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 6:04 pm

Today, it is becoming increasingly apparent that there is a growing imbalance in people's physical and mental wellbeing. Mr. Sahil Aggarwal hopes to restore equilibrium by providing natural and holistic healthcare options to everyone through his wellness start-up – Shivya Ayurveda.

Sahil Aggarwal's Mission for Shivya Ayurveda

Mr. Aggarwal has built the Shivya Ayurveda brand on years of research and planning. His mission is to make India's traditional wellness system more accessible to the general public.
The brand is working towards making Ayurveda healthcare, one of the world's oldest medical systems, more adaptable to the modern world and reliable as a medical aide.
As the CEO, Mr. Aggarwal is moulding the brand to change the way the world perceives Ayurveda.

He wants Shivya Ayurveda to be recognized for its authentic and traditional support for contemporary lifestyle issues. And he has driven the brand forward with a result-oriented approach that provides tangible solutions and outcomes to those seeking the help of this alternative wellness path.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Here's A List Of Top 10 Trusted App Development Companies In Dubai, UAE 2022

Here's A List Of Top 10 Trusted App Development Companies In Dubai, UAE 2022

Almmox: An Artist Creating History In The Music Industry

Saqib Wani Rising High As An Actor Following Dilip Kumar As His Idol For Method Acting

Corporate Giants Opt To Upskill Their Marketing Management Teams With IIDE

Interview Of Serial Entrepreneur Pavan Reddy Appakonda On Technology, Real Estate & Investments

The Unconventional CEO - Jay Sitlani

Kaztro Gaming: A Young Keralite Turing Online Gaming Into Viable Career Option

Suvendu Raj Ghosh And Ilead's Next 'Before You Die' To Release On 4th February, 22

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Well, Renowned Entrepreneur And Prolific Architect Vrushabh Patil Shifts To Dubai Seeking Bigger Opportunities

Well, Renowned Entrepreneur And Prolific Architect Vrushabh Patil Shifts To Dubai Seeking Bigger Opportunities

Trade With The 'Bank': Milliondots Adopts 'Smart Money Concepts', Creating The Best Traders In India!

Trade With The 'Bank': Milliondots Adopts 'Smart Money Concepts', Creating The Best Traders In India!

Sneak Peek Into The Life Of Mr. Firoz Sama: A Wildlife Lover And Animal Rescuer

Sneak Peek Into The Life Of Mr. Firoz Sama: A Wildlife Lover And Animal Rescuer

Celebrated DJ R Nation Is Winning The Hearts Of Audiences With His First Original, 'Happy'

Celebrated DJ R Nation Is Winning The Hearts Of Audiences With His First Original, 'Happy'

Read More from Outlook

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Jyotika Sood / An MBA degree is no longer a ticket to a cushy corporate job. For many, the degree is just the beginning of unconventional careers.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

Outlook-ICARE's Annual Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad tops the list of India's top public MBA institutions, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcuttra. Check here the full list.

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

Outlook Web Bureau / The India vs New Zealand Test series begins with the first game in Kanpur (November 25) while the second match is to be played in Mumbai from December 3.

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

Outlook Web Desk / Ajit Doval was speaking at the passing out parade of the 73rd batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Advertisement