Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
#SafeOnMichelin Partners With YouTubers Towards Success

At the Michelin store, the owner described the safety provided by Michelin tyres in rainy conditions that prevent any mishaps on the road due to a lack of tyre’s grip.

2022-01-05T19:18:40+05:30

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 7:18 pm

The recent campaign by Michelin is a perfect recipe for a sensational hit. The campaign attracted an audience reach of 140 million with views up the wazoo.

The campaign consisted of a puzzle shared by leading automotive YouTubers in their videos. The answers to these puzzles were shared by tweeting or commenting on YouTube with #SafeOnMichelin and #MichelinIndia. The second part of the #SafeOnMichelin campaign included sharing honest reviews by YouTubers.

SHIFTING-GEARS.com, a popular YouTube channel, with 167K subscribers, defined the initiatives and the brand value of Michelin as excellent. He mentioned that Michelin has taken up several initiatives to manufacture environment-friendly products and the company also recognises art and culinary practices by handing over the Michelin stars and awards.

At the Michelin store, the owner described the safety provided by Michelin tyres in rainy conditions that prevent any mishaps on the road due to a lack of tyre’s grip. The Youtuber further explained that Michelin tyres work well even after running several miles on rough roads. He stated that Michelin tyres additionally have a short stopping distance adding more to the safety factor, in line with their #SafeOnMichelin campaign.

Video Link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msYGtMjbTqw

The channel Team Car Delight participated in the #SafeOnMichelin campaign. He educated his audience about various types of tyres for their vehicle and how Michelin caters to all kinds of vehicles with its wide range of tyres. He further expressed that Michelin tyres provide a better grip on all terrains. Such knowledgeable content to boost the brand’s visibility is an apt marketing strategy since it promotes features like road safety with informative content.

VBO Life started his video by explaining the importance of tyres in both four and two-wheelers. He visited the Michelin store in Chanakya Place. The owner explained that the process for registration at Michelin is seamless and mentioned that Michelin uses the best quality of tyres. The video also informed of the #SafeOnMichelin campaign initiative of spreading awareness about the safety of tyres.

Innovative campaigns like #SafeOnMichelin give surplus exposure to brands and provide entertainment and thrill to their viewers. #MichelinIndia has influenced the campaign successfully to attract more consumers by delivering candid reviews. It’s a beautifully successful initiative and a major plus for the brand as it improved their brand mentions, engagement rates and also pulled up the brand sentiment to 85%. Big kudos to Michelin.

Abhishek Joshi, the head of digital marketing at Michelin, was recently also listed in 40 under 40 marketers and is the curator of a popular blog aimed at finding homes for stray dogs dogwithblog.

Outlook Spotlight
