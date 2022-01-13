Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Sachin Aggarwal of AMS Inform Offers Peek Into the Leading Background Verification Firm

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 8:14 pm

In today’s tight employment market, it is not rare for job seekers to rely on dishonest means to prove their job competency. Therefore, without a background screening in place, it becomes impossible for employers to ensure the quality of their new hires. Bad hiring can not only significantly damage your organizational reputation but also can put the safety of your workplace at risk. AMS Inform is a background verification service provider that helps organizations to run a comprehensive background check on their job candidates using its tech-driven verification tools and products.

Sachin Aggarwal, Global Service Delivery Director of AMS Inform, sheds light on the journey of the background checking firm from infancy to the industry-leading position.


1. What was your moment of epiphany to start this venture?
AMS Inform’s journey began in the hands of my father, Santosh Kumar. As a successful business leader, he had the vision and foresight to look beyond what type of products are available in the market. He was quick to detect the gap in the marketplace and started this company in 1986, at a time when no one was doing such type of due diligence. AMS Inform started making moves in the background check services industry way back in 1999 when we started our services with our first client "Equifax". It did not take us long to realize that, within a span of 1 year or so, the background verification industry is going to be a very big and very important service. Even though I initially thought we were too early in the industry for such type of service, fast forward 30+ years and now everyone has heard about background screening and knows the importance of it.


2. How is AMS Inform taking care of the modern-day requirements of the advancing world of background verification and licensing?
Global checks, quick turnaround time, and data-driven checks are essential requirements for modern-day organizations. Background checks that can be done quickly and with a very high level of accuracy are of paramount importance. We already have teams in 16 countries hence we offer a very wide geographic coverage. We have teams that are equipped to collectively support more than 20 languages. We also have multiple API integrations with our platform AMS: verify which is being continuously enhanced for operational efficiency. With the "Communication is the key" approach we have integrated "Twilio" and Whatsapp into our platform to keep all our users in our ecosystem updated and informed in real-time. In addition, we have launched new digital platforms such as Checkmyaddress / CourtCheck / TrakMyAsset and FACTUM as SAAS services for our extensive client base.


3. What is your brand's USP and how you are doing something different from other players in the domain?
We are a background screening service that provides 24/7 operational services in 140+ countries. At the same time, we own our supply chain. With NO outsourcing and controlling the flow of information, we own the process. This makes us very unique in this space. When we benchmark ourselves, we look at what other global players are doing in this space and not just local competition.

4. What has been the success mantra that leads you to effectively bring new services to the table?
"Communication is the key" and customer-first have been our success mantra. With our customer-centric approach, we are working rigorously to introduce smart products that can be helpful in streamlining every aspect of the traditional time-consuming background screening methods. We are focused on establishing AMS Inform as a 360-degree background solution so that the organizations do not need to go to any other third-party vendor for their background verification needs. We believe in keeping our head down, staying positive, and delivering quality results.


5. Since you are scouting the field of HRMS Integration technologies, are there any specific prerequisites that a person needs to hold before entering the domain?
Yes, you need to know the background check process in and out. Having an unrivaled tech stack in the place can definitely prove to be advantageous. However, you can only utilize the 100% potential of your stack if you have an experienced team behind you who knows how to use this tech in the right form and in the right way. It is important to know the nuisances of the background check industry. Though it might sound like an easy task, in reality, it is a complex world in itself.


6. What are your future plans to expand and grow your network and take AMS Inform to new heights?
Our future plans include more geographic expansion with well-equipped local teams and more digital products as per the market requirement and trend to increase our work efficiency and ensure better customer satisfaction. We are also looking at 1-2 small acquisitions in this space to fuel our global growth.

As the global industry is delving deep into the digital age, organizations are prioritizing pre-employment background screening as a primary mechanism of safeguarding their businesses. AMS Inform takes care of each and every background screening need of modern organizations including education verification, pre-employment screening, credit history, criminal record, professional license record, and reference check among many others. With their extensive range of quality services, they have already proved their credibility, reliability, efficiency, and authority in the industry. And, now, they are all set to touch the new horizon of success and growth.

