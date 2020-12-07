Sabarna Roy: The Thinking Man’s Author You Should Read

If you love to read fiction by Indian authors and have not yet heard of Sabarna Roy, you have no idea of the pleasure that you’re missing. Roy doesn’t write mysteries or about college boys and girls, or about mythology like many of his contemporaries.

Instead, he chooses to write about the real world around us. That too, in a manner that jolts many a reader into wondering if a particular incident in his book is not really derived from the reader’s own life.

Yes, you must be willing to think beyond his written words to fully appreciate the sheer brilliance of Sabarna Roy. He is what the harshest of book critics call the thinking man’s author and he has an amazing array of critically acclaimed books for you to choose from.

Sabarna Roy is a trained Civil Engineer by profession and an accomplished author by choice. He has authored 6 critically acclaimed bestsellers over the last few years - Pentacles; Frosted Glass; Abyss; Winter Poems; Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 – 2018, and Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020.

The most important factor contributing towards Roys’ success as a bestselling author is his uncanny ability to look through the human mind with all its frailties. Right from his first book, Pentacles, Roy has proven his ability to explore the darker sides of the human mind. His later works also explore this darkness but with innovative themes and characters.

It is because of his inimitable writing style that Roy’s Frosted Glass did very well in the market. His Pentacles and Winter Poems did so well that Amazon Audible converted them into Audio books by the Australian young jazz singer, Colin Newcomer. His book, Abyss was on the bestseller list at the Oxford Bookstore at the Kolkata Book Fair in 2014.

The unconventional way he showcases human behaviour in each of his stories and poems is what attracts and retains the attention of his readers. In each of Roy’s books, his characters are devoid of stereotypes and as close to reality as possible. The kind of plots that he weaves in his books seem like real life stories and that is what binds the reader.

No wonder then, he is a Goodreads author with a present rating of 4.05 with reviews and ratings in excess of 1,500 on the Goodreads platform. On Amazon, he is rated between 4 and 5 with reviews and ratings in excess of 1,250. The independent reviews from his readers are a testimony to his growing popularity and vast talent in storytelling.

Readers tend to find Roy’s works quite compelling because of the human reality that he so honestly portrays. His characters are all human with common flaws like greed, benevolence, love, lust and betrayal.

He has been awarded the Literoma Laureate Award in 2019, Literoma Star Achiever Award 2020, Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 – 2018 won the best book of the year 2019, the A List Award for excellence in fiction by the NewsX Media House, Certificate for The Real Super Heroes for spreading a spirit of positivity and hope during the COVID-19 Pandemic from Forever Star India Award 2020, and the Certificate for Participation in the Indo Russian Friendship Celebration 2020, and the Literoma Golden Star Award 2020: Lifetime Achievement.

What’s really extraordinary about Roy is the fact that he passed out with a First Class Honours Civil Engineering Degree from Jadavpur University in 1988 and started writing professionally only after having spent 19 years in the corporate sector.

He is presently working as Senior Vice President and is in the 25th year of his employment with Electrosteel Group where he is engaged in giving leadership to Business Development, Applications Technology and certain key strategies at Electrosteel Group.

Roy has also authored a technical book, titled: Articles on Ductile Iron Pipelines and Framework Agreement Contracting Methodology published by Scholars’ Press in European Union with two of his Co-authors. This book has been translated into 8 major European languages and is considered a must-read by the industry stalwarts.

He regularly visits national and international conferences to talk on various matters concerning ecology and environment. He is a firm believer in the Paris Climate Accord and hopes to see the climate change effects on the planet reversed.

Roy is also an active participant in the multifarious activities of International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage, Confederation of Indian Industries, Central Board of Irrigation and Power, and Indian Geographical Committee of International Water Resources Association.

Though he has his plate full of responsibilities, Roy still manages to write and wow his readers. Needless to say, he is a rare talent and a thinking man’s author all of us must read.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine