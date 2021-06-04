SaaS-Based Marketplace Startup Bodytude Transforms The Salon, Spa And Wellness Experience

If we talk about the year 2020-21, the appointment booking app startup has emerged in a tremendous way, and businesses are adopting the smart technology-driven process. Promoting the idea of sustainability in the business and drawing out the comparisons, the "dot-com" community has blown out a different bubble, but Bodytude is not bound by the limiting factors. It is one of the best management software that brings up makeup, hair professionals, nail artists, massage centres, fitness centres, and other beauty and wellness service providers to reach the great height of revenue generation.

While other startups have already made their place by meeting people's demands, Bodytude's founders have chosen to build and launch a full Business suite. It is aimed to help business owners maximize revenue and customer success while making sure that customers can find a choice of their beauty and wellness services nearest to their location. The company is based in India and working on setting headquarters in Delaware, USA.

"Nowadays, it's so important to be visible on online platforms; everything you see is present online and available at your fingertips. The beauty and wellness sector is something where business owners need an accurate management system. It is required to have a powerful central dashboard and manage their bookings, products, inventories, available time slots, Marketing, and track their growth; that's where bodytude comes in. We aim to provide all of this as a business management suite and completely free for registration," says CEO Gaurav Nagani.

It (bodytude) enables the business to accomplish their goals with lesser manual operations and high engagement with the retention of customers, easily tracking of income and easing down of workload. The region that Bodytude allows the spa, salon, barbershop, and other massage and therapy centres to register themselves in the Bodytude for free without any hidden charges in it.

"All we want is to build a comfortable space for the business owners that can reach up to the certain hikes, and we want to see them rise with Bodytude," CTO Darshan Tank said.

However, Bodytude's founders believe that they can make a place in the customer's heart by making them fall in love with their brand as it makes it easier for customers to easily book and schedule appointments right while sitting back at home.

The global Appointment scheduling software market is expected to reach $564.31 million by 2026. According to Allied Market Research, it is growing at a CAGR of 13.10% (2019 - 2026).

With the background of developing the On-demand Beauty and Wellness application for more than 5 years now, they have finally made the most demanded version of it-Bodytude. They did not risk developing this project as Darshan, having a strong technical background and Guarav overcoming in finance management and engagement with the business owners globally, made it all happen today with the Bodytude.

The app is user-friendly, allowing business owners to approach all-in-one appointment bookings with all the solutions provided by Bodytude. Even their customers can avail booking and services from anywhere with the flexible date and time.

It is simple and yet the most efficient startup in the Beauty and Wellness business market. Bodytue is one of the strongest platforms for business owners to make a revolutionary change in the business industry.

Who is being bodytude?

ThirstyDevs is a tech product development firm having vast experience in developing tech-enabled startup products and is a parent company of Bodytude. For over 6+ years, thirstyDevs has been developing products in various industries that include Food and Restaurants, Healthcare, Real-estate, Tours and travel, Beauty and Salon, E-learning, Media, and Entertainment.

After Developing various Salon booking and scheduling appointment product software, thirstyDevs launched the smartest version of all Bodytude. It will fill up the void in the emerging market with the sole concern of helping the small and medium scale business attain more exposure.

