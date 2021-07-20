Rupali Sharma – Aegte's Founder Believes In Offering Solution-based Products!

Aegte, a Skin, Hair and Makeup brand, entered the industry with the promise to change the way we perceive beauty. Beginning with manufacturing Premium Onion Oil in 2018, the company has added more than 40 products in the portfolio, adding products for skin, hair, makeup and body. The company's key focus is on the Ingredient and Formulation of the product. Each product has a Unique Selling Proposition and is a treatment and result-based product.

Rupali, Founder at Aegte, was quite familiar with herbal alternatives since childhood. Her Mother used to ground and crush natural alternatives for skin and hair issues like acne treatment, skin tan, hair fall, rough hair. This made Rupali believe and trust nature more than readymade market products.

"I believe nature has given us magical benefits to heal ourselves. Be it skincare, haircare or health issues, nature cures. Aegte is launched with the idea of instituting all these magical benefits of nature into products dedicated to treating all skin and hair issues. All our products are made of natural alternatives mixed with herbs to suit all skin and hair types. With Aegte, we deliver the love and care of mother nature." Said Rupali Sharma; Founder, Aegte

Aegte believes in offering result-oriented products. Their top-quality products include Lip and Cheek Tint, Growlong Rice Water Hair Series, Vitamin C Serum, DD Cream, Kumkuma Oil, Sunscreen and Onion Hair Series. The very mission of this brand is to provide quality products.

The brand also believes in encouraging and collaborating with other women-led businesses to support and helps grow their reach.

"When women will start giving voice to another woman, this will give power to other women to follow their dreams of starting a business. I believe no woman is weak when she starts understanding herself and holds the courage to voice her ambition. This way, we are helping all women entrepreneurs to join hands with Aegte to spread the message on our social media platform to help them grow their business," Rupali Sharma added.

The company is aiming for a valuation of INR 100 CR. This feat was achieved due to the brand's willingness to sell products with an omnichannel approach, focusing on content marketing, and developing its app, among many other initiatives.

About Aegte:

'Aegte' is a Danish word that means 'Authentic'. The brand offers Organic, Natural and Vegan Skin, Hair and Makeup products. The products are made of safe ingredients and are result-oriented. For more details, visit: www.aegte.in

